Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets

To diversify your winter table with delicious and aromatic appetizers, UNN offers 5 proven recipes for preparing eggplants for the winter. Each option is distinguished by its own flavor accent, but they are united by one thing - simplicity and incredible benefits for your family.

Eggplants like mushrooms for the winter

Ingredients:

2.5 kg eggplants;

70–100 g garlic;

2.5 tbsp salt (without a top);

150 ml oil;

A bunch of dill and parsley;

120 ml vinegar (6%);

1 hot pepper;

1 tsp khmeli-suneli;

3 bay leaves.

Preparation:

Cut the eggplants into cubes. You can peel the skin for a more delicate taste, but some pieces may lose their shape during sterilization. Pour water into a large pot, add bay leaves and bring to a boil. Add the eggplants and cook for 3 minutes after re-boiling, stirring. Then transfer to a colander. In a separate bowl, mix finely chopped herbs, garlic, hot pepper (in rings), salt, khmeli-suneli, vinegar and oil. Carefully add the dressing to the eggplants and mix well. Check for salt and add more if necessary. Arrange the eggplants in clean jars, without tamping them down too much, shaking the container slightly from time to time. Place the filled jars in a pot of water and sterilize for 12–13 minutes after boiling. Seal the jars tightly with lids and wrap until completely cooled.

Pickled eggplants for the winter

Ingredients:

1 kg eggplants;

1 medium head of garlic;

1–2 hot peppers;

1.2 l water;

1 tbsp salt (without a slide);

1 tbsp sugar;

2 bay leaves;

2–3 allspice peas;

4 cloves;

6 tbsp vinegar (9%);

125 ml oil.

Preparation:

In a pot, mix water, salt, sugar, bay leaf, allspice and cloves. Bring to a boil. Cut the eggplants into medium pieces. Peel and finely chop the garlic, finely chop the hot pepper. When the marinade boils, pour in the vinegar, stir and add the eggplants. Cook for 5–7 minutes, drain in a colander to remove excess liquid. Heat oil in a wide pan, fry garlic and hot pepper for 1 minute, then add eggplants and fry for another 3 minutes. Arrange the eggplants in sterilized jars, add a little oil from the pan on top. Seal the jars tightly, wrap them and store in a cool place after cooling.

Spicy Georgian-style eggplants for the winter

Ingredients:

1.8 kg eggplants;

400 g sweet peppers;

3 medium heads of garlic (≈100 g);

1 hot pepper;

2–3 tbsp salt;

2 tbsp sugar;

80 ml oil;

80 ml vinegar (9%).

Preparation:

Cut unpeeled eggplants into 1.5 cm thick rings. Sprinkle with salt, shake and leave for half an hour to release juice. Grind garlic and both types of pepper in a meat grinder along with the seeds. Add sugar and vinegar, put on fire and bring to a boil. Drain the juice from the eggplants, rinse in cold water and squeeze lightly. Fry eggplant circles in oil until lightly golden. Optionally, you can bake them in the oven for less fat. In sterilized jars, tightly arrange the eggplants, dipping each in the spicy filling. Also pour adjika into empty spaces. Process the jars in a pot of water for 15 minutes from boiling. After cooling, store in a cool place. You can also leave it in the refrigerator and after a couple of days the appetizer will be ready to eat.

Korean-style eggplants

Ingredients:

3 medium eggplants;

1 bunch of green onions;

5 cloves of garlic;

40 ml soy sauce;

½ lemon;

10 g sugar;

Ground red pepper – to taste;

Sesame seeds – to taste.

Method of preparation:

Wash the eggplants, cut off the tails and cut lengthwise. Wrap the eggplant halves in foil or lightly rub with oil. Send to a preheated oven for 20 minutes. The eggplants should become firm, but not raw. Cool the cooked eggplants, cut into small pieces and transfer to a deep bowl. Wash the onion and garlic, finely chop and add to the eggplants. Add soy sauce, squeeze the juice of half a lemon, add sugar, red pepper and sesame seeds. Mix all ingredients thoroughly and refrigerate for several hours. After cooling, the appetizer is ready to serve. Enjoy!

Eggplants without sterilization and without tomatoes

Ingredients:

1 kg eggplants;

2 bell peppers;

1 hot pepper pod;

5–6 cloves of garlic;

2 tbsp salt;

2 tbsp sugar;

80 ml 9% vinegar;

Vegetable oil – for frying.

Method of preparation: