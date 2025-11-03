Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets

$42.080.01
48.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 440 views
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
08:56 AM • 19403 views
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
08:49 AM • 26146 views
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
Exclusive
08:34 AM • 25210 views
“May heighten suspicions and create risks of schemes”: the Rada warns of flaws in the law on land under destroyed houses
08:31 AM • 24378 views
Power outage schedules canceled, but possible in the evening - Ministry of Energy
08:09 AM • 22180 views
The IMF may block financial support for Kyiv without providing Ukraine with a loan secured by "frozen" Russian funds - Politico
November 3, 12:16 AM • 25702 views
Trump made another statement regarding Tomahawk missiles for Ukraine: details
November 2, 02:42 PM • 40523 views
Ukraine received new Patriot air defense system reinforcement thanks to Germany - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73317 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 08:00 AM • 70701 views
How to train in the cold without harming your health: tips from a fitness trainerPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+10°
4m/s
88%
745mm
Popular news
Xi Jinping 'aware of consequences' of Taiwan invasion - US PresidentNovember 3, 03:22 AM • 24419 views
Putin wants to trade with the US and make money for Russia - TrumpNovember 3, 04:21 AM • 26903 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 27427 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 22360 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 12593 views
Publications
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank12:30 PM • 3958 views
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips10:27 AM • 12835 views
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters08:40 AM • 22613 views
Replacing summer tires with winter tires: what fines are provided for violatorsPhoto07:42 AM • 27681 views
A week of contradictions, insights, and profound changes: astrological forecast for November 3–9Photo
Exclusive
November 2, 10:54 AM • 73317 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Keir Starmer
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Israel
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancéPhoto10:50 AM • 6314 views
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband10:05 AM • 9258 views
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film GalaPhotoNovember 2, 03:41 PM • 24196 views
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their sonVideoNovember 1, 01:37 PM • 45492 views
Five long-awaited premieres you can't miss: what to watch in NovemberVideoNovember 1, 08:30 AM • 95652 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Gold
The Guardian
Mushrooms

Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

Five proven recipes for preparing eggplants for winter are presented, including options "like mushrooms", marinated, Georgian-style, Korean-style, and without sterilization. Each recipe details the ingredients and step-by-step cooking process, promising delicious and aromatic appetizers.

Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets

To diversify your winter table with delicious and aromatic appetizers, UNN offers 5 proven recipes for preparing eggplants for the winter. Each option is distinguished by its own flavor accent, but they are united by one thing - simplicity and incredible benefits for your family.

Eggplants like mushrooms for the winter

Ingredients:

  • 2.5 kg eggplants;
    • 70–100 g garlic;
      • 2.5 tbsp salt (without a top);
        • 150 ml oil;
          • A bunch of dill and parsley;
            • 120 ml vinegar (6%);
              • 1 hot pepper;
                • 1 tsp khmeli-suneli;
                  • 3 bay leaves.

                    Preparation:

                    1. Cut the eggplants into cubes. You can peel the skin for a more delicate taste, but some pieces may lose their shape during sterilization.
                      1. Pour water into a large pot, add bay leaves and bring to a boil. Add the eggplants and cook for 3 minutes after re-boiling, stirring. Then transfer to a colander.
                        1. In a separate bowl, mix finely chopped herbs, garlic, hot pepper (in rings), salt, khmeli-suneli, vinegar and oil.
                          1. Carefully add the dressing to the eggplants and mix well. Check for salt and add more if necessary.
                            1. Arrange the eggplants in clean jars, without tamping them down too much, shaking the container slightly from time to time.
                              1. Place the filled jars in a pot of water and sterilize for 12–13 minutes after boiling.
                                1. Seal the jars tightly with lids and wrap until completely cooled.

                                  Pickled eggplants for the winter

                                  Ingredients:

                                  • 1 kg eggplants;
                                    • 1 medium head of garlic;
                                      • 1–2 hot peppers;
                                        • 1.2 l water;
                                          • 1 tbsp salt (without a slide);
                                            • 1 tbsp sugar;
                                              • 2 bay leaves;
                                                • 2–3 allspice peas;
                                                  • 4 cloves;
                                                    • 6 tbsp vinegar (9%);
                                                      • 125 ml oil.

                                                        Preparation:

                                                        1. In a pot, mix water, salt, sugar, bay leaf, allspice and cloves. Bring to a boil.
                                                          1. Cut the eggplants into medium pieces. Peel and finely chop the garlic, finely chop the hot pepper.
                                                            1. When the marinade boils, pour in the vinegar, stir and add the eggplants. Cook for 5–7 minutes, drain in a colander to remove excess liquid.
                                                              1. Heat oil in a wide pan, fry garlic and hot pepper for 1 minute, then add eggplants and fry for another 3 minutes.
                                                                1. Arrange the eggplants in sterilized jars, add a little oil from the pan on top.
                                                                  1. Seal the jars tightly, wrap them and store in a cool place after cooling.

                                                                    Spicy Georgian-style eggplants for the winter

                                                                    Ingredients:

                                                                    • 1.8 kg eggplants;
                                                                      • 400 g sweet peppers;
                                                                        • 3 medium heads of garlic (≈100 g);
                                                                          • 1 hot pepper;
                                                                            • 2–3 tbsp salt;
                                                                              • 2 tbsp sugar;
                                                                                • 80 ml oil;
                                                                                  • 80 ml vinegar (9%).

                                                                                    Preparation:

                                                                                    1. Cut unpeeled eggplants into 1.5 cm thick rings. Sprinkle with salt, shake and leave for half an hour to release juice.
                                                                                      1. Grind garlic and both types of pepper in a meat grinder along with the seeds. Add sugar and vinegar, put on fire and bring to a boil.
                                                                                        1. Drain the juice from the eggplants, rinse in cold water and squeeze lightly.
                                                                                          1. Fry eggplant circles in oil until lightly golden. Optionally, you can bake them in the oven for less fat.
                                                                                            1. In sterilized jars, tightly arrange the eggplants, dipping each in the spicy filling. Also pour adjika into empty spaces.
                                                                                              1. Process the jars in a pot of water for 15 minutes from boiling.
                                                                                                1. After cooling, store in a cool place. You can also leave it in the refrigerator and after a couple of days the appetizer will be ready to eat.

                                                                                                  Korean-style eggplants

                                                                                                  Ingredients:

                                                                                                  • 3 medium eggplants;
                                                                                                    • 1 bunch of green onions;
                                                                                                      • 5 cloves of garlic;
                                                                                                        • 40 ml soy sauce;
                                                                                                          • ½ lemon;
                                                                                                            • 10 g sugar;
                                                                                                              • Ground red pepper – to taste;
                                                                                                                • Sesame seeds – to taste.

                                                                                                                  Method of preparation:

                                                                                                                  1. Wash the eggplants, cut off the tails and cut lengthwise.
                                                                                                                    1. Wrap the eggplant halves in foil or lightly rub with oil. Send to a preheated oven for 20 minutes. The eggplants should become firm, but not raw.
                                                                                                                      1. Cool the cooked eggplants, cut into small pieces and transfer to a deep bowl.
                                                                                                                        1. Wash the onion and garlic, finely chop and add to the eggplants.
                                                                                                                          1. Add soy sauce, squeeze the juice of half a lemon, add sugar, red pepper and sesame seeds.
                                                                                                                            1. Mix all ingredients thoroughly and refrigerate for several hours.
                                                                                                                              1. After cooling, the appetizer is ready to serve. Enjoy!

                                                                                                                                Eggplants without sterilization and without tomatoes

                                                                                                                                Ingredients:

                                                                                                                                • 1 kg eggplants;
                                                                                                                                  • 2 bell peppers;
                                                                                                                                    • 1 hot pepper pod;
                                                                                                                                      • 5–6 cloves of garlic;
                                                                                                                                        • 2 tbsp salt;
                                                                                                                                          • 2 tbsp sugar;
                                                                                                                                            • 80 ml 9% vinegar;
                                                                                                                                              • Vegetable oil – for frying.

                                                                                                                                                Method of preparation:

                                                                                                                                                1. Cut the eggplants into pieces and salt them to release juice. Then drain the liquid.
                                                                                                                                                  1. Fry the eggplant pieces in vegetable oil until golden brown. Transfer the cooked pieces to a paper towel to remove excess fat.
                                                                                                                                                    1. Grind bell peppers, hot pepper (without seeds) and garlic through a meat grinder. Add salt, sugar and vinegar. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 3–4 minutes.
                                                                                                                                                      1. Transfer the fried eggplants to the boiling filling and simmer for 10 minutes.
                                                                                                                                                        1. Distribute the hot eggplants into sterile jars and seal tightly with lids.
                                                                                                                                                          1. Aromatic moderately spicy eggplants can be stored at room temperature.

                                                                                                                                                            Alla Kiosak

                                                                                                                                                            Life hackCulinary
                                                                                                                                                            Mushrooms