Eggplants for Winter: 5 Appetizing Recipes for True Gourmets
Kyiv • UNN
Five proven recipes for preparing eggplants for winter are presented, including options "like mushrooms", marinated, Georgian-style, Korean-style, and without sterilization. Each recipe details the ingredients and step-by-step cooking process, promising delicious and aromatic appetizers.
To diversify your winter table with delicious and aromatic appetizers, UNN offers 5 proven recipes for preparing eggplants for the winter. Each option is distinguished by its own flavor accent, but they are united by one thing - simplicity and incredible benefits for your family.
Eggplants like mushrooms for the winter
Ingredients:
- 2.5 kg eggplants;
- 70–100 g garlic;
- 2.5 tbsp salt (without a top);
- 150 ml oil;
- A bunch of dill and parsley;
- 120 ml vinegar (6%);
- 1 hot pepper;
- 1 tsp khmeli-suneli;
- 3 bay leaves.
Preparation:
- Cut the eggplants into cubes. You can peel the skin for a more delicate taste, but some pieces may lose their shape during sterilization.
- Pour water into a large pot, add bay leaves and bring to a boil. Add the eggplants and cook for 3 minutes after re-boiling, stirring. Then transfer to a colander.
- In a separate bowl, mix finely chopped herbs, garlic, hot pepper (in rings), salt, khmeli-suneli, vinegar and oil.
- Carefully add the dressing to the eggplants and mix well. Check for salt and add more if necessary.
- Arrange the eggplants in clean jars, without tamping them down too much, shaking the container slightly from time to time.
- Place the filled jars in a pot of water and sterilize for 12–13 minutes after boiling.
- Seal the jars tightly with lids and wrap until completely cooled.
Pickled eggplants for the winter
Ingredients:
- 1 kg eggplants;
- 1 medium head of garlic;
- 1–2 hot peppers;
- 1.2 l water;
- 1 tbsp salt (without a slide);
- 1 tbsp sugar;
- 2 bay leaves;
- 2–3 allspice peas;
- 4 cloves;
- 6 tbsp vinegar (9%);
- 125 ml oil.
Preparation:
- In a pot, mix water, salt, sugar, bay leaf, allspice and cloves. Bring to a boil.
- Cut the eggplants into medium pieces. Peel and finely chop the garlic, finely chop the hot pepper.
- When the marinade boils, pour in the vinegar, stir and add the eggplants. Cook for 5–7 minutes, drain in a colander to remove excess liquid.
- Heat oil in a wide pan, fry garlic and hot pepper for 1 minute, then add eggplants and fry for another 3 minutes.
- Arrange the eggplants in sterilized jars, add a little oil from the pan on top.
- Seal the jars tightly, wrap them and store in a cool place after cooling.
Spicy Georgian-style eggplants for the winter
Ingredients:
- 1.8 kg eggplants;
- 400 g sweet peppers;
- 3 medium heads of garlic (≈100 g);
- 1 hot pepper;
- 2–3 tbsp salt;
- 2 tbsp sugar;
- 80 ml oil;
- 80 ml vinegar (9%).
Preparation:
- Cut unpeeled eggplants into 1.5 cm thick rings. Sprinkle with salt, shake and leave for half an hour to release juice.
- Grind garlic and both types of pepper in a meat grinder along with the seeds. Add sugar and vinegar, put on fire and bring to a boil.
- Drain the juice from the eggplants, rinse in cold water and squeeze lightly.
- Fry eggplant circles in oil until lightly golden. Optionally, you can bake them in the oven for less fat.
- In sterilized jars, tightly arrange the eggplants, dipping each in the spicy filling. Also pour adjika into empty spaces.
- Process the jars in a pot of water for 15 minutes from boiling.
- After cooling, store in a cool place. You can also leave it in the refrigerator and after a couple of days the appetizer will be ready to eat.
Korean-style eggplants
Ingredients:
- 3 medium eggplants;
- 1 bunch of green onions;
- 5 cloves of garlic;
- 40 ml soy sauce;
- ½ lemon;
- 10 g sugar;
- Ground red pepper – to taste;
- Sesame seeds – to taste.
Method of preparation:
- Wash the eggplants, cut off the tails and cut lengthwise.
- Wrap the eggplant halves in foil or lightly rub with oil. Send to a preheated oven for 20 minutes. The eggplants should become firm, but not raw.
- Cool the cooked eggplants, cut into small pieces and transfer to a deep bowl.
- Wash the onion and garlic, finely chop and add to the eggplants.
- Add soy sauce, squeeze the juice of half a lemon, add sugar, red pepper and sesame seeds.
- Mix all ingredients thoroughly and refrigerate for several hours.
- After cooling, the appetizer is ready to serve. Enjoy!
Eggplants without sterilization and without tomatoes
Ingredients:
- 1 kg eggplants;
- 2 bell peppers;
- 1 hot pepper pod;
- 5–6 cloves of garlic;
- 2 tbsp salt;
- 2 tbsp sugar;
- 80 ml 9% vinegar;
- Vegetable oil – for frying.
Method of preparation:
- Cut the eggplants into pieces and salt them to release juice. Then drain the liquid.
- Fry the eggplant pieces in vegetable oil until golden brown. Transfer the cooked pieces to a paper towel to remove excess fat.
- Grind bell peppers, hot pepper (without seeds) and garlic through a meat grinder. Add salt, sugar and vinegar. Bring the mixture to a boil and cook for 3–4 minutes.
- Transfer the fried eggplants to the boiling filling and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Distribute the hot eggplants into sterile jars and seal tightly with lids.
- Aromatic moderately spicy eggplants can be stored at room temperature.