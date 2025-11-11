Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana

Syrnyky (cottage cheese pancakes) are a favorite breakfast that never gets old. UNN has compiled for you the top 5 most delicious variations of this dish: crispy, tender, savory, or sweet – everyone will find their perfect taste. This selection includes tried-and-true recipes that always turn out well.

Fluffy Syrnyky with Semolina

Ingredients:

cottage cheese - 250 g;

egg - 1 pc.;

semolina - 1-2 tbsp. (depending on the moisture content of the cottage cheese);

sugar - 1.5-2 tbsp.;

a pinch of salt;

a pinch of vanilla;

flour (for breading) - 2 tbsp.;

oil for frying - 25 ml.

Preparation:

Mash the cottage cheese with a fork until smooth. Add the egg, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Mix well. Stir in the semolina and let the mixture sit for 15 minutes for the semolina to swell. Form the cottage cheese mixture into a "sausage" and divide it into 6-7 portions. Form each portion into a syrnyk, then roll it in flour. Fry the syrnyky over medium heat in preheated oil until golden brown on both sides. Place the cooked syrnyky on paper towels to remove excess oil.

Tip: Serve syrnyky warm with sour cream, jam, or fresh berries.

Tender Syrnyky without Eggs

Ingredients:

9% fat cottage cheese - 400 g;

flour - 50 g (+ a little for breading);

sugar - 1-2 tsp.;

a pinch of salt;

oil - 3 tbsp.

Preparation:

In a bowl, mix the cottage cheese, salt, sugar, and flour until a homogeneous mass is formed. Form the cottage cheese mixture into a "sausage" and cut it into even circles. Roll each syrnyk in flour. Heat a frying pan and pour in the oil. Place the syrnyky in the hot oil and fry over medium heat until golden brown: first on one side (3-4 minutes), then flip and fry on the other.

Tip: Serve tender syrnyky warm with sour cream, honey, or your favorite jam.

Savory Syrnyky with Hard Cheese

Ingredients:

9% fat cottage cheese - 250 g;

egg - 1 pc.;

flour - 3 tbsp.;

hard cheese - 70 g;

salt - to taste;

oil - 50 ml.

Preparation:

Transfer the cottage cheese to a bowl and mash with a fork. Lightly beat the egg and add it to the cottage cheese. Grate the hard cheese on a large grater and mix with the cottage cheese mixture. Salt and gradually add flour, kneading a soft dough. Form the dough into syrnyky of the desired shape. Fry them in preheated oil on both sides until golden brown.

Tip: Serve savory syrnyky warm - they taste great with sour cream, herbs, or garlic sauce.

PP-Syrnyky (Healthy Syrnyky) Steamed

Ingredients:

cottage cheese - 400 g;

eggs - 2 pcs.;

flour - 2 tbsp.;

a pinch of salt.

Preparation:

Mash the cottage cheese until smooth. Add the beaten eggs with a pinch of salt and mix thoroughly. Stir in the flour until a soft, slightly sticky mass forms. Prepare a steamer or a pot with a steaming rack. Grease the syrnyk mold with a small amount of butter, if desired. Moistening your hands with water, form small syrnyky and flatten them slightly. Place the syrnyky in the mold, leaving small gaps between them. Cook over boiling water for 20 minutes. After cooking, let the syrnyky cool for 5-10 minutes, then serve.

Tip: Serve PP-syrnyky with fresh berries, yogurt, or honey - delicious and healthy!

Syrnyky with Banana

Ingredients:

cottage cheese - 360 g;

eggs - 2 pcs.;

sugar - 3 tbsp.;

bananas - 2 pcs.;

flour - 12 tbsp.;

oil - for frying;

cinnamon - for serving.

Preparation:

In a bowl, mix cottage cheese, eggs, and sugar until smooth. Separately mash the bananas with a fork until pureed. Add the banana mixture to the cottage cheese and mix well. Stir in the flour - the dough should be soft but not sticky. Heat a frying pan with oil over medium heat. Form the syrnyky and fry them for 2 minutes on each side until golden brown. Serve the cooked syrnyky warm, sprinkled with cinnamon.

Tip: They taste great with honey, yogurt, or caramel sauce.

Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipes