Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
Syrnyky (cottage cheese pancakes) are a favorite breakfast that never gets old. UNN has compiled for you the top 5 most delicious variations of this dish: crispy, tender, savory, or sweet – everyone will find their perfect taste. This selection includes tried-and-true recipes that always turn out well.
Fluffy Syrnyky with Semolina
Ingredients:
- cottage cheese - 250 g;
- egg - 1 pc.;
- semolina - 1-2 tbsp. (depending on the moisture content of the cottage cheese);
- sugar - 1.5-2 tbsp.;
- a pinch of salt;
- a pinch of vanilla;
- flour (for breading) - 2 tbsp.;
- oil for frying - 25 ml.
Preparation:
- Mash the cottage cheese with a fork until smooth.
- Add the egg, sugar, vanilla, and salt. Mix well.
- Stir in the semolina and let the mixture sit for 15 minutes for the semolina to swell.
- Form the cottage cheese mixture into a "sausage" and divide it into 6-7 portions.
- Form each portion into a syrnyk, then roll it in flour.
- Fry the syrnyky over medium heat in preheated oil until golden brown on both sides.
- Place the cooked syrnyky on paper towels to remove excess oil.
Tip: Serve syrnyky warm with sour cream, jam, or fresh berries.
Tender Syrnyky without Eggs
Ingredients:
- 9% fat cottage cheese - 400 g;
- flour - 50 g (+ a little for breading);
- sugar - 1-2 tsp.;
- a pinch of salt;
- oil - 3 tbsp.
Preparation:
- In a bowl, mix the cottage cheese, salt, sugar, and flour until a homogeneous mass is formed.
- Form the cottage cheese mixture into a "sausage" and cut it into even circles.
- Roll each syrnyk in flour.
- Heat a frying pan and pour in the oil.
- Place the syrnyky in the hot oil and fry over medium heat until golden brown: first on one side (3-4 minutes), then flip and fry on the other.
Tip: Serve tender syrnyky warm with sour cream, honey, or your favorite jam.
Savory Syrnyky with Hard Cheese
Ingredients:
- 9% fat cottage cheese - 250 g;
- egg - 1 pc.;
- flour - 3 tbsp.;
- hard cheese - 70 g;
- salt - to taste;
- oil - 50 ml.
Preparation:
- Transfer the cottage cheese to a bowl and mash with a fork.
- Lightly beat the egg and add it to the cottage cheese.
- Grate the hard cheese on a large grater and mix with the cottage cheese mixture.
- Salt and gradually add flour, kneading a soft dough.
- Form the dough into syrnyky of the desired shape.
- Fry them in preheated oil on both sides until golden brown.
Tip: Serve savory syrnyky warm - they taste great with sour cream, herbs, or garlic sauce.
PP-Syrnyky (Healthy Syrnyky) Steamed
Ingredients:
- cottage cheese - 400 g;
- eggs - 2 pcs.;
- flour - 2 tbsp.;
- a pinch of salt.
Preparation:
- Mash the cottage cheese until smooth.
- Add the beaten eggs with a pinch of salt and mix thoroughly.
- Stir in the flour until a soft, slightly sticky mass forms.
- Prepare a steamer or a pot with a steaming rack. Grease the syrnyk mold with a small amount of butter, if desired.
- Moistening your hands with water, form small syrnyky and flatten them slightly.
- Place the syrnyky in the mold, leaving small gaps between them.
- Cook over boiling water for 20 minutes.
- After cooking, let the syrnyky cool for 5-10 minutes, then serve.
Tip: Serve PP-syrnyky with fresh berries, yogurt, or honey - delicious and healthy!
Syrnyky with Banana
Ingredients:
- cottage cheese - 360 g;
- eggs - 2 pcs.;
- sugar - 3 tbsp.;
- bananas - 2 pcs.;
- flour - 12 tbsp.;
- oil - for frying;
- cinnamon - for serving.
Preparation:
- In a bowl, mix cottage cheese, eggs, and sugar until smooth.
- Separately mash the bananas with a fork until pureed.
- Add the banana mixture to the cottage cheese and mix well.
- Stir in the flour - the dough should be soft but not sticky.
- Heat a frying pan with oil over medium heat.
- Form the syrnyky and fry them for 2 minutes on each side until golden brown.
- Serve the cooked syrnyky warm, sprinkled with cinnamon.
Tip: They taste great with honey, yogurt, or caramel sauce.
