10:33 AM • 5272 views
Rada appointed Berezhna as head of the Ministry of Culture
10:26 AM • 10788 views
Prosecutor's office to seek arrest without bail for former director of "Molodyy Teatr" Bilous
09:34 AM • 11517 views
European leaders supported a ceasefire in Ukraine and negotiations based on the current line of contact
08:55 AM • 13208 views
Allies seek to strengthen Ukraine amid Trump-Putin meeting, some in EU want to participate in summit - Politico
07:53 AM • 13678 views
When will heating be turned on throughout Ukraine - energy workers' answer
07:32 AM • 13646 views
Russia again attacked energy facilities in two regions, Chernihiv and part of the region without electricity
06:03 AM • 25962 views
Start of the budget process in the Rada: what is known about the State Budget-2026
Exclusive
05:35 AM • 20144 views
Searches are being conducted at the home of director Bilous, who is accused of sexual harassment
October 21, 05:00 AM • 17042 views
Rubio-Lavrov meeting expected this week postponed indefinitely - CNN
October 20, 03:34 PM • 28445 views
Parked near a high-rise building and shot himself in the head: police confirmed the suicide of blogger Kostiantyn HanichPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Tutankhamun's tomb is in danger of collapse: archaeologists have discovered cracks that could destroy the 3,300-year-old burial site

Kyiv • UNN

 • 302 views

Archaeologists warn that Tutankhamun's tomb could collapse due to expanding cracks in the rocks of the Valley of the Kings. Rising humidity and fungi are destroying the walls and frescoes of the burial site, which is considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the 20th century.

Tutankhamun's tomb is in danger of collapse: archaeologists have discovered cracks that could destroy the 3,300-year-old burial site

Archaeologists from Cairo University warn that Tutankhamun's tomb could collapse due to a network of cracks spreading through the rocks of the Valley of the Kings. Increasing humidity and fungal growth are destroying the walls and frescoes of the burial site, considered one of the most important archaeological discoveries of the 20th century, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

Since its discovery in 1922, Tutankhamun's tomb has been considered the greatest archaeological discovery of the 20th century. However, scientists are now sounding the alarm - the priceless 3,300-year-old burial site is under threat of destruction. Archaeologists have recorded massive cracks spreading through the rock, which could cause a collapse. The situation is complicated by increased humidity, due to which fungi are actively developing on the surfaces of the frescoes, slowly destroying the unique paintings.

In a new study, archaeologists from Cairo University found that a fault line has formed in the tomb, running through the ceiling of the entrance and burial chambers. This growing network of cracks allows rainwater to seep in from above and erode the tomb. Since the tomb is made of a stone called Enns slate, which expands and contracts depending on changes in humidity, the spread of moisture means that collapse is quite likely.

The Valley of the Kings in western Luxor hides dozens of royal tombs, among which Tutankhamun's tomb is one of the smallest. Despite the millennia-old history of these structures, their geological structure makes them particularly susceptible to floods and natural disasters.

Said Hemada, the study's author and professor of architectural heritage preservation at Cairo University, told the Daily Mail: "The royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings need urgent intervention and precise scientific research to analyze the risks and ways to mitigate them."

Professor Hamada explains: "These tombs were excavated at the foot of the valley mountains, which exposed them and will continue to expose them to the danger of sudden floods resulting from heavy rains, especially when they carry debris, stones, and soil along the way."

The worst of these floods occurred in October 1994, when most of the royal tombs in the Valley of the Kings were submerged. Professor Hamada says that this flood was a turning point for the structural integrity of Tutankhamun's tomb.

Muddy waters flooded the burial chamber and provoked new cracks and fungal growth, which seriously damaged the frescoes.

The report warns that the walls could experience "rock rupture," leading to a sudden collapse of the stone. Although Professor Hamada says the tomb "will certainly not collapse anytime soon," this damage means it may not last as long as it could.

"There are current and future risks facing the burial site that will affect its structural integrity in the long term, and the cemetery may not last for thousands of years in the form in which it was built," he says.

However, despite the risk of another sudden flood occurring at any time, researchers warn that little is being done to prepare for it.

Mohamed Atiya Hawash, professor of architectural restoration at the Faculty of Archaeology, Cairo University, told Independent Arabia that the surrounding mountains themselves are suffering from large cracks. These cracks create a risk of large pieces of rock breaking off and falling onto nearby tombs.

Professor Hawash says: "A disaster can happen at any moment, and if the Valley of the Kings is to be preserved, measures must be taken before it's too late."

4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details20.10.25, 04:54 • 31824 views

Antonina Tumanova

CultureNews of the World
