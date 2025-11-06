Shot-down drone explodes in Chernihiv region: two teenagers injured – SES

In a forest near Novhorod-Siverskyi, two 15-year-old boys were injured by the explosion of a downed Russian drone part, the State Emergency Service reported, writes UNN.

Details

The teenagers were picking mushrooms and approached too close to the drone wreckage, which detonated. Both victims were hospitalized, their condition is being clarified.

Rescuers remind citizens not to approach the wreckage of downed shells and to immediately report such findings to rescuers or the police.

Novhorod-Siverskyi attacked by Russian drones overnight: three people injured