Novhorod-Siverskyi attacked by Russians with drones overnight: three people injured

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones, three people were injured, the State Emergency Service reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Three people were injured due to Russian UAV attacks on the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi on the night of November 5 - reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, a woman born in 1952 and two men born in 1946 and 1948 were hospitalized in a local hospital.

As a result of the hits, a fire broke out in a summer kitchen and an outbuilding. Several private residential buildings and two cars were damaged. Rescuers extinguished all fires.

As the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus noted, this night the enemy attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with "Geraniums", and the Korop community of Novhorod-Siverskyi was attacked by the occupiers with a KAB. Power grids were damaged.

In total, over the past day, the aggressor launched 24 strikes on the Chernihiv region - 54 explosions.

