Novhorod-Siverskyi attacked by Russians with drones overnight: three people injured

08:12 AM • 656 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions, power outage schedules across Ukraine until 9 PM - Ministry of Energy
07:17 AM • 2990 views
Belgium and European Commission to hold 'crisis meeting' on frozen Russian assets for Ukraine - Politico
November 4, 11:11 PM • 23246 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 25991 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 51545 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 39774 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 38323 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 35415 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51729 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46604 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Critical situation in Pokrovsk: Russians are entrenching themselves on the outskirts - DeepStateNovember 5, 12:48 AM • 15977 views
Italy calls for cancellation of performance by Russian singer, a confidant of PutinNovember 5, 01:11 AM • 20437 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Russian city of OryolVideoNovember 5, 02:29 AM • 16175 views
The EU is considering introducing a "probationary period" for new member states03:38 AM • 5620 views
Democrats win first major elections since Trump's return to power04:50 AM • 4956 views
Publications
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 51725 views
Baking Charlotte: top simple and delicious recipesPhotoNovember 4, 01:50 PM • 47693 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 46601 views
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
Exclusive
November 4, 07:25 AM • 65436 views
"Competitive wars" involving law enforcement: how the aviation business and defense contracts came under attackNovember 4, 06:30 AM • 63616 views
Novhorod-Siverskyi attacked by Russians with drones overnight: three people injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 638 views

As a result of Russian drone strikes on Novhorod-Siverskyi, three people were injured and hospitalized. Private homes, cars, and power grids were damaged, and rescuers extinguished fires.

Novhorod-Siverskyi attacked by Russians with drones overnight: three people injured

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with drones, three people were injured, the State Emergency Service reported, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Three people were injured due to Russian UAV attacks on the city of Novhorod-Siverskyi on the night of November 5

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As noted, a woman born in 1952 and two men born in 1946 and 1948 were hospitalized in a local hospital.

As a result of the hits, a fire broke out in a summer kitchen and an outbuilding. Several private residential buildings and two cars were damaged. Rescuers extinguished all fires.

As the head of the Chernihiv OVA Vyacheslav Chaus noted, this night the enemy attacked Novhorod-Siverskyi with "Geraniums", and the Korop community of Novhorod-Siverskyi was attacked by the occupiers with a KAB. Power grids were damaged.

In total, over the past day, the aggressor launched 24 strikes on the Chernihiv region - 54 explosions.

61 out of 80 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight05.11.25, 09:19 • 1192 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Energy
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Chernihiv Oblast
Novhorod-Siverskyi