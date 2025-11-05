61 out of 80 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 80 drones at Ukraine overnight, 61 of which were neutralized, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of November 5 (from 19:00 on November 4), the enemy attacked with 80 Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of attack UAVs from the directions of Kursk, Oryol, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, about 50 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 61 enemy Shahed-type, Gerbera-type, and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country. 18 attack UAVs were hit at 7 locations, and downed (debris) fell at 2 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social media.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

