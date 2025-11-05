The number of battles on the front line decreased to 154 per day: the General Staff updated the map

154 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is slightly less than the day before, remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Sloviansk and Oleksandrivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on November 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 154 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 51 air strikes, used six missiles, dropped 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,618 shellings, including 133 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 5,978 kamikaze drones in the attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, nine artillery pieces and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped a total of 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 163 shellings, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Koroviy Yar, Drobysheve and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne, Siversk and in the direction of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka and in the direction of the settlements of Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks yesterday towards the settlements of Yehorivka, Novoivanivka, Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks in the area of Novomykolaivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made three attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Stepove and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army losses increased by another 900 personnel over the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine