November 4, 11:11 PM • 18964 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 21812 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 48515 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 37003 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 36383 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 34455 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 48993 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 44432 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19592 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18676 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
The number of battles on the front line decreased to 154 per day: the General Staff updated the map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 842 views

Over the past day, 154 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched missile and air strikes, carried out shelling, and used kamikaze drones.

The number of battles on the front line decreased to 154 per day: the General Staff updated the map

154 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is slightly less than the day before, remaining in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy was also more active in the Sloviansk and Oleksandrivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in the morning summary on November 5, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 154 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched one missile and 51 air strikes, used six missiles, dropped 86 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4,618 shellings, including 133 from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 5,978 kamikaze drones in the attack.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit five areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, nine artillery pieces and one other important enemy object," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched eight air strikes, dropped a total of 15 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 163 shellings, including ten from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped nine enemy attacks in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Synelnykove, Dvorichanske.

In the Kupyansk direction, five attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions near the settlements of Pishchane, Borivska Andriivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked ten times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoselivka, Koroviy Yar, Drobysheve and in the direction of Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 17 enemy attacks near Serebryanka, Vyyimka, Pereyizne, Siversk and in the direction of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the area of the settlement of Stupochky.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Yablunivka and in the direction of the settlements of Berestok and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Novoekonomichne, Rodynske, Lysivka, Novopavlivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Novomykolaivka, Novoukrainka, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks yesterday towards the settlements of Yehorivka, Novoivanivka, Yalta, Sosnivka, Stepove, Verbove, Novohryhorivka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled three Russian attacks in the area of Novomykolaivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made three attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Stepove and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped three enemy attacks on the positions of the Defense Forces in the direction of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russian army losses increased by another 900 personnel over the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine05.11.25, 07:32 • 1502 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Siversk