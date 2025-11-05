Over the past day, November 4, Russian troops lost 900 of their servicemen, three tanks, and 24 artillery systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.11.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1145670 (+900) killed

tanks ‒ 11329 (+3)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23535 (+3)

artillery systems ‒ 34273 (+24)

MLRS ‒ 1535 (0)

air defense systems ‒ 1237 (+2)

aircraft ‒ 428 (0)

helicopters ‒ 346 (0)

UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 78258 (+398)

cruise missiles ‒ 3918 (0)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 1 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 66574 (+70)

special equipment ‒ 3990 (0)

Fighters of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center destroyed over 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk and its surroundings over the past month. Also, 39 artillery systems, 20 tanks, and 62 armored combat vehicles were hit.

