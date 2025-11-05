ukenru
November 4, 11:11 PM • 18946 views
About 10,000 North Korean troops are stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border
November 4, 06:53 PM • 21789 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed strikes on oil refining and chemical facilities in Russia and occupied Kherson region
Exclusive
November 4, 06:07 PM • 48500 views
Expert reveals secrets of choosing an uninterruptible power supply for home: how to select power and battery type
November 4, 05:53 PM • 36990 views
With security measures, a small ice rink, and lighting restrictions: Ukraine's main Christmas tree will be installed on Sofiyska Square
November 4, 05:22 PM • 36371 views
On Wednesday, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: Ukrenergo announced when and how many queues there will be
November 4, 03:06 PM • 34451 views
Surveillance of the Prosecutor General's Office: NABU detective's premises searched
Exclusive
November 4, 02:17 PM • 48982 views
Love beyond declaration: NACP must check acting rector of State Biotechnological University Kudryashov due to undeclared fiancée
Exclusive
November 4, 01:39 PM • 44423 views
Russia uses 9M729 cruise missile in Ukraine: expert reveals its features
November 4, 12:32 PM • 19592 views
European Commission presented a report on EU enlargement: it assessed Ukraine's progress but pointed to the "need to accelerate the pace of reforms"
November 4, 11:55 AM • 18676 views
The Rada adopted a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Russian army losses increased by another 900 personnel over the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1502 views

On November 4, Russian troops lost 900 servicemen, three tanks, and 24 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.11.25 amount to 1,145,670 personnel.

Russian army losses increased by another 900 personnel over the past day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Over the past day, November 4, Russian troops lost 900 of their servicemen, three tanks, and 24 artillery systems. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

Thus, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 05.11.25 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1145670 (+900) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11329 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 23535 (+3)
        • artillery systems ‒ 34273 (+24)
          • MLRS ‒ 1535 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1237 (+2)
              • aircraft ‒ 428 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 346 (0)
                  • UAVs operational-tactical level ‒ 78258 (+398)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 3918 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 66574 (+70)
                            • special equipment ‒ 3990 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              Fighters of the SBU's "Alpha" Special Operations Center destroyed over 1,500 Russian occupiers in Pokrovsk and its surroundings over the past month. Also, 39 artillery systems, 20 tanks, and 62 armored combat vehicles were hit.

                              Vita Zelenetska

