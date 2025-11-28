Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction

In the Kupyansk direction, soldiers of the Special Purpose Police Regiment rescued an owl that was entangled in an anti-drone net. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kharkiv Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that while moving between positions, the regiment's soldiers noticed an owl. The bird was entangled in an anti-drone net.

It was very frightened and at first tried to defend itself, not understanding that they wanted to help it. However, feeling the calm and caution of the special forces, the owl calmed down and completely trusted its rescuers. The police carefully freed it from the trap and released it into the wild. - the post to the video says.

Recall

In Rivne region, mushroom pickers rescued a moose that was stuck in a swamp. The animal was taken to Lviv for examination.

