Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
10:24 PM • 4384 views
Yermak: Zelenskyy will not sign any document on renouncing territories as long as he is President of Ukraine
November 27, 06:30 PM • 15210 views
Zelenskyy announces important negotiations next week
November 27, 05:31 PM • 17377 views
Fatal road accident involving a former prosecutor: the prosecution, led by Prosecutor General Kravchenko, requests 10 years in prison for the defendant
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 27487 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 33815 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
November 27, 02:21 PM • 20637 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 29378 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 01:37 PM • 22330 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
November 27, 12:53 PM • 14248 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
November 27, 12:37 PM • 17778 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.7m/s
86%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
No Christmas tree, but with a nativity scene: which cities in Ukraine refused New Year's treesNovember 27, 04:32 PM • 5654 views
German Chancellor to try to persuade Trump to invite South Africa to G20 summitNovember 27, 06:11 PM • 2998 views
They will continue to bring closer the points that we have based on the results of Geneva: Zelenskyy on the upcoming meeting of representatives of Ukraine and the USANovember 27, 06:19 PM • 13088 views
Swiss MPs demand investigation into whether gifts to Trump violated anti-corruption lawNovember 27, 06:20 PM • 4828 views
Damage at Baikonur after Soyuz launch: Russia temporarily lost the ability to send people into spaceVideoNovember 27, 06:40 PM • 10780 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideoNovember 27, 03:30 PM • 21874 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
November 27, 03:25 PM • 27482 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
November 27, 02:27 PM • 33808 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
November 27, 02:12 PM • 29375 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhotoNovember 27, 01:38 PM • 23772 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Friedrich Merz
Andriy Yermak
Cyril Ramaphosa
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Netherlands
Israel
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction02:36 AM • 2 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 28857 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 49989 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 83357 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 98806 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
Shahed-136
Time (magazine)
Gold

Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2 views

Fighters of the Special Purpose Police Regiment in the Kupyansk direction rescued an owl that got entangled in an anti-drone net. The police carefully freed the bird and released it into the wild.

Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction

In the Kupyansk direction, soldiers of the Special Purpose Police Regiment rescued an owl that was entangled in an anti-drone net. This was reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kharkiv Oblast Police.

Details

It is noted that while moving between positions, the regiment's soldiers noticed an owl. The bird was entangled in an anti-drone net.

It was very frightened and at first tried to defend itself, not understanding that they wanted to help it. However, feeling the calm and caution of the special forces, the owl calmed down and completely trusted its rescuers. The police carefully freed it from the trap and released it into the wild.

- the post to the video says.

Recall

In Rivne region, mushroom pickers rescued a moose that was stuck in a swamp. The animal was taken to Lviv for examination.

Animals rescued in Kyiv from a house destroyed by Russia: photos01.08.25, 16:39 • 6151 view

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

UNN Lite
Animals
Mushrooms
Rivne Oblast
Lviv
Kupiansk