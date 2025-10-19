First snow fell near Kyiv: what will the weather be like in the capital and region in the coming days

On the night of October 19, the first snow fell in the Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region. This was reported by local Telegram channels, according to UNN.

Details

The first snow fell in Vyshhorod region at night. People went mushroom picking in the forest and stumbled upon a snowy glade - public pages report.

Relevant photos also appeared.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center reports that cloudy weather with fog, rain, and in some places wet snow is expected in Kyiv and Kyiv region on October 20.

The wind will be north-westerly, 5-10 m/s. The temperature in the region at night will be 1-6° Celsius, and during the day 4-9°. In Kyiv, at night it will be 2-4° Celsius, and during the day 7-9° - forecasters say.

Recall

Earlier, UNN, citing forecaster Natalia Didenko, reported that cold weather would follow the warmth in Ukraine in the coming days. Rains are expected throughout the country, except for the western regions.