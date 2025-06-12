A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube

$41.510.04
47.460.05
ukenru
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 14930 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 56754 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 62084 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 37330 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 69277 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
June 12, 12:52 PM • 41124 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 59599 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57577 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53746 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61805 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.1m/s
75%
749mm
Popular news
Plane crash in India: nationalities of passengers on the plane have been revealedJune 12, 10:21 AM • 48097 views
Iran is deploying a new uranium enrichment center after criticism from the IAEAJune 12, 11:09 AM • 11023 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine received the "Volyniak" unmanned aerial complex: what it can doJune 12, 11:12 AM • 8352 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA02:37 PM • 50792 views
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors05:17 PM • 14553 views
Publications
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry04:35 PM • 56732 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling04:12 PM • 62073 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 69268 views
"Double move" from the Duma: the Rada demands to start an official investigation into the leadership of ARMA02:37 PM • 51052 views
Drug prices are rising, despite the ban on marketing: monitoring after three months of the pharmaceutical market operating under the new rulesJune 12, 10:12 AM • 133824 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Boris Pistorius
Kaya Kallas
Mark Zuckerberg
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv
Germany
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Scientists have found the missing link between giant tyrannosaurs and their smaller ancestors05:17 PM • 14727 views
Director of "Nosferatu" will film Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" for Warner BrosJune 12, 09:57 AM • 88712 views
Hotel for movie buffs: houses from movies and TV series that can be rented in 2025June 11, 03:50 PM • 101688 views
A "Strawberry Moon" has risen over Ukraine: users share photos on social mediaJune 10, 08:02 PM • 126179 views
Now Ye Ye: Kanye West changes his name for the second timeJune 10, 05:29 PM • 128307 views
Actual
YouTube
Spotify
ChatGPT
Facebook
Instagram

A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1156 views

Failures in the operation of Google, Google Cloud and Discord have been recorded in Ukraine. Problems with access to services are observed all over the world, as with ChatGPT these days.

A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube

Large-scale failures in Google, Discord, Spotify, Twitch, Amazon, Snapchat around the world. In Ukraine, users complain about the operation of Google, Google Cloud and Discord. This is reported by UNN with reference to Downdetector.

Details

According to DownDetector, a failure in the operation of Google, Google Cloud and Discord is recorded in Ukraine. For example, Google and Google Cloud are experiencing failures in the operation of websites and connections. In Discord, users complain about the application's operation.

Also, problems with Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube are observed around the world.

Let us remind

Recently, thousands of users around the world faced problems with access to ChatGPT and image generation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Technologies
Amazon
OpenAI
ChatGPT
Spotify
Ukraine
YouTube
Google
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9