A large-scale failure occurred in the work of Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube

Large-scale failures in Google, Discord, Spotify, Twitch, Amazon, Snapchat around the world. In Ukraine, users complain about the operation of Google, Google Cloud and Discord. This is reported by UNN with reference to Downdetector.

Details

According to DownDetector, a failure in the operation of Google, Google Cloud and Discord is recorded in Ukraine. For example, Google and Google Cloud are experiencing failures in the operation of websites and connections. In Discord, users complain about the application's operation.

Also, problems with Google, Discord, Spotify, Amazon, YouTube are observed around the world.

Let us remind

Recently, thousands of users around the world faced problems with access to ChatGPT and image generation.