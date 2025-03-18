Poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance appeared in podcasts on MEGOGO
For the National Poetry Reading Week, which will be held this year from March 17 to 23, poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance within the project #unread_poems, which is implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", appeared on the MEGOGO platform.
#unread_poems is an initiative of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, which is implemented jointly with the publication "Ukrainian Pravda". Within the project, it was possible to return the voice of unfairly forgotten artists of the 1930s: Mike Johansen, Lada Mohylianska, Amdi Giraybay, Leonid Chernov and others. To do this, famous writers, musicians, actors, volunteers (Serhiy Zhadan, Dasha Tregubova, Andriy Isaenko, Tata Kepler, Sevgil Musaeva) read their poems, and the project team оформлена audio recordings into podcasts. They are available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast, and now on MEGOGO .
In order for the voice of little-known poets to really sound, the authors of "Unread Poems" launched a flash mob on social networks. Its essence is that users listen to or read a poem by one of the poets, and then post their own interpretation on their accounts in the format of video, audio or just text. The flash mob has already been joined by film and TV presenter Dasha Tregubova; writer, musician, serviceman Serhiy Zhadan; actor Andriy Isaenko; creative director of the culinary direction of MHP and chef Alik Mkrtchyan; blogger and philologist Maria Slovolyub, film and theater actress Olena Olar; theater and film actor Serhiy Kysil and dozens of others.
"Residents of the communities in which our Foundation has been working for 10 years are joining the flash mob more and more actively every day: from local school students to library staff. Our employees and charitable partner organizations also read poems. This once again demonstrates that we still have many pages of unstudied and uncomprehended history, for the acceptance and reflection of which Ukrainians have a great demand", emphasizes Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, who supported the flash mob by reading Oleksa Vlyzko's poem "The Last of the Mohicans".
For the National Poetry Reading Week, in order for the flash mob to sound with renewed vigor, #unread_poems was posted on another of the largest Ukrainian OTT services – MEGOGO. There, Ukrainians in the "audio" section can listen to poems for free and then share them on their social networks. Poems can be listened to in the MEGOGO mobile application, as well as in cars with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto audio system. This combination of business and charitable projects is an important step in restoring historical justice.
"We strive to ensure that the best content is available to Ukrainians - this is not only about sports or cinema, but also about our cultural heritage. By joining the #unread_poems initiative, MEGOGO helps to return the voice of unfairly forgotten poets. This is our joint opportunity to bring the poets of the Executed Renaissance closer to every Ukrainian", the media service's press service noted.
How to join the flash mob
You can support the flash mob in any way. To do this:
- You need to go to the project page and choose the poem you like the most.
- Next, create a video or image to add a quote from the poem, choose a photo of the poet, come up with your own format. The main thing is not to forget to add the hashtag #unread_poems to the publication on social networks and tag the BF "MHP-Hromadi" so that the organizers can spread the story or post further on social networks.
- Tag your friends to pass the baton to them.
And let the #unread_poems of the unforgotten poets sound with renewed vigor!