Poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance appeared in podcasts on MEGOGO

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16482 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106899 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168707 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106300 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342880 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173433 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144778 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196099 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124816 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108143 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance appeared in podcasts on MEGOGO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80583 views

Join the flash mob, read and spread the creativity of artists.

Poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance appeared in podcasts on MEGOGO

For the National Poetry Reading Week, which will be held this year from March 17 to 23, poems by little-known poets of the Executed Renaissance within the project #unread_poems, which is implemented by the Charitable Foundation "MHP-Hromadi", appeared on the MEGOGO platform. 

#unread_poems is an initiative of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, which is implemented jointly with the publication "Ukrainian Pravda". Within the project, it was possible to return the voice of unfairly forgotten artists of the 1930s: Mike Johansen, Lada Mohylianska, Amdi Giraybay, Leonid Chernov and others. To do this, famous writers, musicians, actors, volunteers (Serhiy Zhadan, Dasha Tregubova, Andriy Isaenko, Tata Kepler, Sevgil Musaeva) read their poems, and the project team оформлена audio recordings into podcasts. They are available on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcast, and now on MEGOGO .

In order for the voice of little-known poets to really sound, the authors of "Unread Poems" launched a flash mob on social networks. Its essence is that users listen to or read a poem by one of the poets, and then post their own interpretation on their accounts in the format of video, audio or just text. The flash mob has already been joined by film and TV presenter Dasha Tregubova; writer, musician, serviceman Serhiy Zhadan; actor Andriy Isaenko; creative director of the culinary direction of MHP and chef Alik Mkrtchyan; blogger and philologist Maria Slovolyub, film and theater actress Olena Olar; theater and film actor Serhiy Kysil and dozens of others.

"Residents of the communities in which our Foundation has been working for 10 years are joining the flash mob more and more actively every day: from local school students to library staff. Our employees and charitable partner organizations also read poems. This once again demonstrates that we still have many pages of unstudied and uncomprehended history, for the acceptance and reflection of which Ukrainians have a great demand", emphasizes Oleksandr Pakholyuk, director of the MHP-Hromadi Charitable Foundation, who supported the flash mob by reading Oleksa Vlyzko's poem "The Last of the Mohicans". 

For the National Poetry Reading Week, in order for the flash mob to sound with renewed vigor, #unread_poems was posted on another of the largest Ukrainian OTT services  – MEGOGO. There, Ukrainians in the "audio" section can listen to poems for free and then share them on their social networks. Poems can be listened to in the MEGOGO mobile application, as well as  in cars with the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto audio system. This combination of business and charitable projects is an important step in restoring historical justice. 

"We strive to ensure that the best content is available to Ukrainians - this is not only about sports or cinema, but also about our cultural heritage. By joining the #unread_poems initiative, MEGOGO helps to return the voice of unfairly forgotten poets. This is our joint opportunity to bring the poets of the Executed Renaissance closer to every Ukrainian", the media service's press service noted. 

How to join the flash mob

You can support the flash mob in any way. To do this:

  1. You need to go to the project page and choose the poem you like the most.
    1. Next, create a video or image to add a quote from the poem, choose a photo of the poet, come up with your own format. The main thing is not to forget to add the hashtag #unread_poems to the publication on social networks and tag the BF "MHP-Hromadi" so that the organizers can spread the story or post further on social networks. 
      1. Tag your friends to pass the baton to them.

        And let the #unread_poems of the unforgotten poets sound with renewed vigor!

