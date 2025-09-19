Massive Attack removed their music from Spotify due to the owner's investment in military AI

instagram.com/massiveattackofficial

The legendary band Massive Attack has removed its tracks from Spotify in protest against the service's CEO Daniel Ek's investment in a company developing military artificial intelligence technologies. This is reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

Massive Attack has become another band - and the first major label - to remove its catalog from Spotify in protest against founder Daniel Ek's €600 million investment in Helsing, a military artificial intelligence company, the publication states.

Massive Attack announced its departure from Spotify simultaneously with joining the new campaign "No Music for Genocide," within which more than 400 artists and labels are restricting access to their tracks on streaming services in Israel.

In its statement, the band noted:

Independent of this initiative, and in light of its CEO's (reported) significant investment in a company producing military munitions, drones, and AI technologies integrated into fighter jets, Massive Attack has made a separate request to our label to remove our music from the Spotify streaming service in all territories.

Addition

In June, Daniel Ek's venture capital firm Prima Materia became the lead investor in a new funding round for the defense technology company Helsing. Its AI-powered software analyzes data from combat sensors and weapon systems, helping to make decisions directly during battle. In addition, the company is working on creating its own HX-2 military drone. Ek himself serves as the chairman of Helsing's board, the publication writes.

