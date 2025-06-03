TikTok launches platform for promoting musicians - “TikTok for Artists”

TikTok has introduced TikTok for Artists, a new platform for musicians that provides them with tools for promotion, analytics and interaction with the audience. The official launch took place two months after testing, and access is already open in more than 25 countries around the world, including the USA, Great Britain and Brazil. This is reported by UNN referring to TechCrunch.

Details

On Tuesday, June 3, TikTok announced the launch of TikTok for Artists, a new music analytics platform designed specifically for artists, their labels and teams. The service will help build a career, improve marketing and create content focused on the TikTok audience.

The platform gives performers access to detailed analytics: the number of views, interactions and publications for each song, as well as demographic data of subscribers, including age, gender and language. In addition, there are separate performance indicators for each music publication of the artist.

TikTok for Artists also offers step-by-step guides on how to use the platform's features, support and training materials.

Promotion of music releases

Among the key innovations is the "Pre-release" function, which allows performers to promote future albums on TikTok. Users will be able to save the album in advance in their Spotify or Apple Music library in order to listen to it immediately after its official release.

TikTok emphasizes that the new platform should become a tool for expanding the reach of artists and strengthening the connection with fans.

"TikTok plays a crucial role in shaping musical trends and the virality of songs," the company says.

They emphasize that the platform aims to help artists, not compete with streaming services like Spotify.

This step was a logical continuation of the company's policy: back in 2024, ByteDance closed TikTok Music, explaining this by the desire to focus on the development of TikTok as a platform for musical discovery, and not streaming listening.

Let's add

Currently, TikTok for Artists is already available in more than 25 countries, including the USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, EU countries and the Arab world. According to the company, the geography of access is planned to be expanded.

