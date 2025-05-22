TikTok is laying off some US employees this week: what is known
TikTok Shop, a ByteDance division, has announced staffing and organizational changes in the US. The company strives to create a more efficient operating model, despite political and market risks.
TikTok Shop, a division of the Chinese internet giant ByteDance, has announced upcoming personnel and organizational changes in the United States. In an internal memo received by employees, the new head of the American division, Mu Qing, said that they will affect both US offices and global key account teams.
According to the publication, Qing noted that the Chinese company is considering ways to "create a more efficient operating model." The changes will start "early Wednesday morning," he added.
These steps, it is noted, became a continuation of the management changes that took place last month, when Mu Qing, the former head of e-commerce of the Douyin platform in China, headed the TikTok Shop in the United States.
The division's office is based in Seattle, where more than 1,000 people work. The company also has offices in New York, Texas and California.
In his letter, sent on Tuesday evening, Qing promised: "compassion and support" to all employees during the transition period.
We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we help lead these difficult discussions.
Despite the rapid growth of TikTok Shop, the platform faces serious uncertainty in the American market. Its future remains threatened by a possible ban if ByteDance does not sell the American part of the business — a requirement that has become relevant again after the adoption of a bipartisan law for national security reasons.
TikTok, which has 170 million active users per month in the US, is also under pressure from Donald Trump's trade policy.
In particular, the abolition of tax loopholes for small-value parcels and new duties complicated the work of Chinese companies.
At the same time, TikTok Shop remains an important area for monetizing the platform. In 2023, it bypassed competitors such as Shein and Temu in terms of sales in the USA.
Now TikTok is trying to strengthen these positions through internal restructuring, despite political and market risks.
Trump extended TikTok's work for another 75 days04.04.25, 21:25 • 12093 views