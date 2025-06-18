$41.530.08
Facebook

Spotify founder invests €600 million in company supplying drones to Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1742 views

Daniel Ek has invested significant funds in the German defense startup Helsing, which, among other things, supplies strike drones for the needs of Ukraine. Helsing has contracts with the governments of several countries.

Spotify founder invests €600 million in company supplying drones to Ukraine

The founder of the Spotify music service, Daniel Ek, has invested 600 million euros in the German defense startup Helsing. The company, in particular, supplies strike drones to Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Financial Times.

Details

It is noted that Prima Materia, an investment company founded by Daniel Ek and one of Spotify's first investors, Shakil Khan, made its first significant investment in Helsing in 2021.

Daniel Ek told the Financial Times that his investment company is now increasing its investment in Helsing to 1.37 billion euros.

There is a huge awareness that it is actually artificial intelligence, mass and autonomy that are driving the new battlefield. We cannot underestimate the implications of this for the conflict in Ukraine or any conflict in the future

- said Daniel Ek.

According to the publication, Helsing's drones are assembled in southern Germany and are already being supplied to meet the needs of Ukraine. The company also has contracts with the governments of Great Britain, Germany and Sweden.

Daniel Ek's initial investment in Helsing sparked a backlash against Spotify, which he co-founded in 2006 and still runs as CEO. But he told the Financial Times that he is not worried about the potential threat of another boycott.

I'm sure people will criticize this, and that's okay. Personally, I don't care. I'm more focused on what I think is right, and I'm 100 percent convinced it's right for Europe

- said Daniel Ek.

Helsing's investors also include Swedish defense company Saab, venture funds Accel, Lightspeed Ventures, Plural and General Catalyst. The total amount of attracted investments is 1.37 billion euros.

According to experts, the company is one of the five most expensive private technology companies in Europe.

Spotify has officially stopped working in Russia - media18.12.23, 01:50

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarEconomy
Financial Times
Daniel Ek
Spotify
Sweden
United Kingdom
Germany
Ukraine
