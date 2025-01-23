Restricting women's rights: producers condemn singer Sabrina Carpenter for her too-sexy image

English producers Mike Stock, Matt Aitken and Pete Waterman criticized Sabrina Carpenter for her allegedly sexualized image and provocative lyrics, UNN reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

"Music Moguls called her sexual image "lazy," and 78-year-old Pete Waterman said that the singer's style, which resembles a "little girl," is "offensive." In his opinion, Carpenter does not need to sexualize her image, because her talent speaks for itself.

In a commentary for the Sun, Mike Stock noted that contemporary performers, in his opinion, devalue women's rights by showing off their overly provocative looks.

In turn, Pete added: "If you want respect, don't show up in a thong.

In addition to Sabrina's appearance, her songs were also criticized. The producers drew attention to the tracks "Juno" and "Bed Chem," which mention sexual themes and positions. In this context, they expressed their belief that such lyrics are unnecessary for an artist with real talent.

