It is important for the world to know what the consequences could be: Zelenskyy discussed the longest blackout at the occupied ZNPP with the UN Secretary-General
When to get a flu shot and how long does protection last: at the beginning of the epidemic season, the doctor answered the main questions
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Ukrainian military launched a mission in Denmark on drone defense experience: this could become a framework for broader cooperation in Europe - Zelenskyy
Death of choreographer Maria Kholodna: court in Kharkiv sentenced her husband-killer
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Head of the European Commission: there is an agreement with Ukraine on 2 billion euros for drones
First autumn frosts: is there a threat to the fruit and vegetable harvest?
Two more packages under PURL are being coordinated with the American side - Zelenskyy
In Sumy region, an entire family with two children died as a result of a drone strike - OVA
Instead of ministers - entrepreneurs: what's wrong with NABU's criminal proceedings
Feast of the Intercession of the Theotokos: history, traditions, prohibitions
Gold at $3,800: why the market outpaced forecasts and what it means for the global economy
What kind of winter to expect this year: forecasts
Spotify founder Daniel Ek steps down as CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 996 views

Daniel Ek, Spotify's founder, is stepping down as CEO, transitioning to the role of executive chairman. He will be replaced by co-CEOs Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström, effective January 1.

Spotify founder Daniel Ek steps down as CEO

The founder of the streaming platform Spotify, Daniel Ek, is stepping down as CEO and becoming the executive chairman of the company's board. The company announced this on Tuesday, with the information reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The Stockholm-based streaming giant announced that Ek will be replaced by his two deputies – Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Söderström and Chief Business Officer Alex Norström, who will become co-CEOs starting January 1.

"This change simply aligns the titles with how we already operate," Ek noted.

In a press release, Spotify emphasized that the move "formalizes" a structure that has effectively been in place since 2023, when Söderström and Norström were already largely managing strategic development and operational execution.

"I have already handed over much of the day-to-day management and strategic leadership to this pair," Ek added.

In his new role as executive chairman of the board, he plans to focus on Spotify's "long-term arc." During an online Q&A session, he explained: "My new role will not be ceremonial, as investors with an American perspective might expect. In Europe, the chairman of the board is usually quite active in the business and acts as a representative for certain stakeholders, such as governments."

Ek also noted that he sees great opportunities for growth, particularly in Asian and African markets where streaming has not yet become widespread, as well as in new technologies, including artificial intelligence: "I will continue to push for us to look around corners, to focus on the long term."

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Tesla, Inc.
The Guardian
Daniel Ek
Spotify
Elon Musk
Asia
Africa