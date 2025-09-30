Spotify founder Daniel Ek steps down as CEO

The founder of the streaming platform Spotify, Daniel Ek, is stepping down as CEO and becoming the executive chairman of the company's board. The company announced this on Tuesday, with the information reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

The Stockholm-based streaming giant announced that Ek will be replaced by his two deputies – Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Söderström and Chief Business Officer Alex Norström, who will become co-CEOs starting January 1.

"This change simply aligns the titles with how we already operate," Ek noted. In a press release, Spotify emphasized that the move "formalizes" a structure that has effectively been in place since 2023, when Söderström and Norström were already largely managing strategic development and operational execution.

"I have already handed over much of the day-to-day management and strategic leadership to this pair," Ek added.

In his new role as executive chairman of the board, he plans to focus on Spotify's "long-term arc." During an online Q&A session, he explained: "My new role will not be ceremonial, as investors with an American perspective might expect. In Europe, the chairman of the board is usually quite active in the business and acts as a representative for certain stakeholders, such as governments." YouTube to pay Trump almost $25 million: part of the funds will go to equip a ballroom in the White House

Ek also noted that he sees great opportunities for growth, particularly in Asian and African markets where streaming has not yet become widespread, as well as in new technologies, including artificial intelligence: "I will continue to push for us to look around corners, to focus on the long term."

YouTube to pay Trump almost $25 million: part of the funds will go to furnishing the ballroom in the White House

Executives are leaving Tesla, xAI, and X en masse due to exhausting work and political disagreements with Musk – FT

{{11}}

Tesla, xAI, and X executives are leaving en masse due to exhausting work and political disagreements with Musk – FT