Spotify founder Daniel Ek steps down as CEO
Kyiv • UNN
Daniel Ek, Spotify's founder, is stepping down as CEO, transitioning to the role of executive chairman. He will be replaced by co-CEOs Gustav Söderström and Alex Norström, effective January 1.
The founder of the streaming platform Spotify, Daniel Ek, is stepping down as CEO and becoming the executive chairman of the company's board. The company announced this on Tuesday, with the information reported by The Guardian, writes UNN.
Details
The Stockholm-based streaming giant announced that Ek will be replaced by his two deputies – Chief Product and Technology Officer Gustav Söderström and Chief Business Officer Alex Norström, who will become co-CEOs starting January 1.
"This change simply aligns the titles with how we already operate," Ek noted.
"I have already handed over much of the day-to-day management and strategic leadership to this pair," Ek added.
In his new role as executive chairman of the board, he plans to focus on Spotify's "long-term arc." During an online Q&A session, he explained: "My new role will not be ceremonial, as investors with an American perspective might expect. In Europe, the chairman of the board is usually quite active in the business and acts as a representative for certain stakeholders, such as governments."
Ek also noted that he sees great opportunities for growth, particularly in Asian and African markets where streaming has not yet become widespread, as well as in new technologies, including artificial intelligence: "I will continue to push for us to look around corners, to focus on the long term."
