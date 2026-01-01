$42.390.17
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
06:52 PM • 10088 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
04:58 PM • 12508 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 14695 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 15184 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 17090 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 20203 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 19681 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 17433 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 15756 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
What Netflix has prepared for viewers in January: from Agatha Christie to "Bridgerton"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 114 views

Netflix has unveiled its January new releases, including an adaptation of Agatha Christie's novel "The Seven Dials Mystery," the crime drama "Shattered" starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, and the fourth season of "Bridgerton."

What Netflix has prepared for viewers in January: from Agatha Christie to "Bridgerton"

After the final season of "Stranger Things," Netflix seems to have decided to take a break from overly high-profile premieres, but is still ready to offer viewers interesting new releases. Read about them on UNN.

His and Hers

A body found in the woods heightens the tension between a police officer and his estranged reporter wife. Both suspect each other of foul play. Starring Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson.

Premieres January 8

People We Meet on Vacation 

Emily Henry's popular novel about old friends who meet once a year in different places has been adapted into a romantic comedy. Starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, with Lucas Gage, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon in supporting roles.

Premieres January 9

 Agatha Christie's Seven Dials 

Chris Chibnall, creator of the series "Broadchurch," adapts Agatha Christie's 1929 novel for the first time since 1981. Mia McKenna-Bruce plays an aristocrat investigating horrific events at a country house party.

Premieres January 15

"Breakdown"

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a crime drama about Miami police officers. They find a stash of $24 million. After this, the situation becomes complicated, and trust between the main characters is destroyed.

Premieres January 16

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart 

In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart disappeared from her home. The following year, the girl was found alive. But for many years, she did not tell what exactly happened to her. The documentary series will tell about the events related to this crime.

Premieres January 21

Space Princess Kaguya! 

K-pop demon hunters brought Netflix wild success. And now the streaming service will release another musical fantasy from anime studio Colorido about a young teenage girl whose life turns into chaos when she meets a runaway alien princess.

Premieres January 22

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1 

This part will focus on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beck.

Premieres January 29

 

 

 

 

Yevhen Tsarenko

Multimedia
Ben Affleck
Film
Series
Matt Damon
Netflix