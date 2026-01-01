What Netflix has prepared for viewers in January: from Agatha Christie to "Bridgerton"

After the final season of "Stranger Things," Netflix seems to have decided to take a break from overly high-profile premieres, but is still ready to offer viewers interesting new releases. Read about them on UNN.

His and Hers

A body found in the woods heightens the tension between a police officer and his estranged reporter wife. Both suspect each other of foul play. Starring Jon Bernthal and Tessa Thompson.

Premieres January 8

People We Meet on Vacation

Emily Henry's popular novel about old friends who meet once a year in different places has been adapted into a romantic comedy. Starring Emily Bader and Tom Blyth, with Lucas Gage, Alan Ruck, and Molly Shannon in supporting roles.

Premieres January 9

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials

Chris Chibnall, creator of the series "Broadchurch," adapts Agatha Christie's 1929 novel for the first time since 1981. Mia McKenna-Bruce plays an aristocrat investigating horrific events at a country house party.

Premieres January 15

"Breakdown"

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon in a crime drama about Miami police officers. They find a stash of $24 million. After this, the situation becomes complicated, and trust between the main characters is destroyed.

Premieres January 16

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart

In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart disappeared from her home. The following year, the girl was found alive. But for many years, she did not tell what exactly happened to her. The documentary series will tell about the events related to this crime.

Premieres January 21

Space Princess Kaguya!

K-pop demon hunters brought Netflix wild success. And now the streaming service will release another musical fantasy from anime studio Colorido about a young teenage girl whose life turns into chaos when she meets a runaway alien princess.

Premieres January 22

Bridgerton, Season 4, Part 1

This part will focus on the romance between Benedict Bridgerton and Sophie Beck.

Premieres January 29