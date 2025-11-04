Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

British actor Jonathan Bailey has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025, writes UNN.

The winners, Variety writes, were announced Monday night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"It's the honor of a lifetime," Bailey said of the nomination. "And I want to tell you, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here."

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Sexiest Man Alive award. As Bailey sat down for the interview, Fallon presented two covers featuring Bailey. On one, he is chest-deep in a rocky ocean, and on the other, he is shirtless with a fluffy dog in his arms.

Bailey said he first heard about being recognized as the Sexiest Man Alive 2025 while performing in a production of Shakespeare's "Richard II."

"The only thing crazier than being in 'Richard II' was being invited here," Bailey said.

As Daily Mail writes, he also mentioned becoming the first openly gay man to receive the honor, telling the host: "In 2025, I'm somewhat thrilled that People magazine has invited someone to bestow this honor on someone who can truly appreciate the value of a sexy man."

When asked if he thought people would treat him differently after winning the Sexiest Man Alive nomination, Bailey joked, "I certainly hope so."

Bailey was widely introduced to television audiences in 2020 as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix royal drama series "Bridgerton." The British actor recently appeared on the big screen, playing Prince Fiyero in "Wicked" and Dr. Henry Loomis in "Jurassic World: Rebirth."

People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive article has been the publication's annual main feature since 1985. The first recipient of the award was Mel Gibson. In 2024, the winner was John Krasinski. Other recent award recipients include Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, and John Legend.

