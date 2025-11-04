ukenru
Poland wants to create its own drone wall to counter the Russian threat
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
DIU revealed details of the operation in Pokrovsk: work is underway to eliminate enemy attempts to expand influence on logisticsPhoto
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Has AI become a salvation from the personnel shortage in Ukraine?
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16Photo
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy KudryashovPhoto
Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

British actor Jonathan Bailey has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025, an announcement made on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." Bailey, known for his role in "Bridgerton," as Daily Mail writes, is the first openly gay man to receive this award.

Jonathan Bailey named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2025

British actor Jonathan Bailey has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive 2025, writes UNN.

The winners, Variety writes, were announced Monday night on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

"It's the honor of a lifetime," Bailey said of the nomination. "And I want to tell you, Jimmy, thank you so much for turning it down so I could be here."

2025 marks the 40th anniversary of the Sexiest Man Alive award. As Bailey sat down for the interview, Fallon presented two covers featuring Bailey. On one, he is chest-deep in a rocky ocean, and on the other, he is shirtless with a fluffy dog in his arms.

Bailey said he first heard about being recognized as the Sexiest Man Alive 2025 while performing in a production of Shakespeare's "Richard II."

"The only thing crazier than being in 'Richard II' was being invited here," Bailey said.

As Daily Mail writes, he also mentioned becoming the first openly gay man to receive the honor, telling the host: "In 2025, I'm somewhat thrilled that People magazine has invited someone to bestow this honor on someone who can truly appreciate the value of a sexy man."

When asked if he thought people would treat him differently after winning the Sexiest Man Alive nomination, Bailey joked, "I certainly hope so."

Bailey was widely introduced to television audiences in 2020 as Lord Anthony Bridgerton in the Netflix royal drama series "Bridgerton." The British actor recently appeared on the big screen, playing Prince Fiyero in "Wicked" and Dr. Henry Loomis in "Jurassic World: Rebirth."

People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive article has been the publication's annual main feature since 1985. The first recipient of the award was Mel Gibson. In 2024, the winner was John Krasinski. Other recent award recipients include Patrick Dempsey, Chris Evans, Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, and John Legend.

Julia Shramko

