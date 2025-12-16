Instagram comes to the big screen: the social network launches an app for Smart TV

Meta has introduced its first dedicated TV application for Instagram, focused on viewing short Reels videos. The first platform where the new product will appear will be Amazon Fire TV, the company announced on Tuesday, UNN writes.

The launch of the TV version is part of Meta's strategy in competing with TikTok and YouTube. Earlier, Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted that YouTube's success on TVs proves the need for the social network's presence on large screens. Currently, the application is in test mode, but Meta plans to expand it to other TV platforms later.

Key features of Instagram for TV:

Personalization: users can log in to their account and receive recommendations based on their own preferences.

Thematic channels: videos will be grouped by categories such as sports, comedy, or lifestyle.

Focus on Reels: the application is optimized specifically for an endless feed of short videos, not for viewing photos.

If people consume social media on TV, then we also need to go to TV – Adam Mosseri emphasized, explaining the company's decision.

Changes have also affected the mobile version: as part of an experiment, some Instagram users now open directly on the Reels tab instead of the traditional news feed, which should further popularize video content.

