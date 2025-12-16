Instagram comes to the big screen: the social network launches an app for Smart TV

$42.250.05
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into force
04:20 PM • 5722 views
Results of "Ramstein-32": Ukraine received record financial commitments for 2026 and new air defense systems
04:11 PM • 8186 views
Ukraine returned 45 citizens who were held in temporary detention centers for foreigners in the Russian Federation.
03:35 PM • 13011 views
Ukraine has freed up 800 MW of electricity capacity: outage schedules will be reduced
01:38 PM • 14374 views
"Maybe this weekend": Zelenskyy revealed details about a new anticipated meeting between Ukraine and the US in Miami with feedback from the Russian side
December 16, 10:57 AM • 19767 views
Europe prepares for war with Russia while Trump seeks peace in Ukraine - WSJ
December 16, 10:49 AM • 21735 views
Belgium rejected European Commission concessions to unblock Russian assets for a loan to Ukraine - Politico
December 16, 08:50 AM • 22563 views
New Year's table–2026 became almost 11% more expensive: how much will the festive menu cost
December 16, 08:08 AM • 27069 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported on weapons found, new evidence, and additional qualification in the case of Andriy Parubiy's murder
December 16, 08:00 AM • 23333 views
The offer is not forever: Politico learned details about the proposed US security guarantees for Ukraine, "similar to NATO's Article 5"
Attack on Ukrainians in Poznań, Poland: Ukraine's MFA reaction was swift
Kharkiv region on emergency blackouts, Donetsk region completely de-energized, over 700,000 consumers without electricity in two regions - Ministry of Energy
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex website
In temporarily occupied Crimea, they announced the "nationalization" of Usyk's property
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace
Ukraine does not have a certified organization that can determine the authenticity of Mi-8MT helicopter parts
"Sovereign AI Factory" for 225 million: how the tender of the State Enterprise "DIA" led to a Russian trace
"Together our voices are stronger": families of the deceased and former patients of the scandalous clinic launched the Stop Odrex website
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storage
Exclusive
December 15, 01:38 PM • 72699 views
How to avoid or reduce the risk of road accidents: patrol police gave advice
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearance
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate store
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winners
Instagram comes to the big screen: the social network launches an app for Smart TV

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Meta has unveiled the first Instagram TV app for viewing Reels, which will appear on Amazon Fire TV. The app is in test mode and is planned to be expanded to other TV platforms.

Instagram comes to the big screen: the social network launches an app for Smart TV

Meta has introduced its first dedicated TV application for Instagram, focused on viewing short Reels videos. The first platform where the new product will appear will be Amazon Fire TV, the company announced on Tuesday, UNN writes.

Details

The launch of the TV version is part of Meta's strategy in competing with TikTok and YouTube. Earlier, Instagram head Adam Mosseri noted that YouTube's success on TVs proves the need for the social network's presence on large screens. Currently, the application is in test mode, but Meta plans to expand it to other TV platforms later.

Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"27.11.25, 08:49 • 109430 views

Key features of Instagram for TV:

  • Personalization: users can log in to their account and receive recommendations based on their own preferences.
    • Thematic channels: videos will be grouped by categories such as sports, comedy, or lifestyle.
      • Focus on Reels: the application is optimized specifically for an endless feed of short videos, not for viewing photos.

        If people consume social media on TV, then we also need to go to TV 

        – Adam Mosseri emphasized, explaining the company's decision.

        Changes have also affected the mobile version: as part of an experiment, some Instagram users now open directly on the Reels tab instead of the traditional news feed, which should further popularize video content.

        Spanish court orders Meta to pay over $550 million for unfair competition: details20.11.25, 13:15 • 4151 view

