New bee species with tiny "horns" discovered in Australia: named "Lucifer"

Scientists studying an endangered wildflower in Australia accidentally discovered a unique creature – a new species of bee, which they decided to name "Lucifer" due to its tiny "horns," The Independent reports, writes UNN.

Details

The bee, Megachile Lucifer, was discovered in the Goldfields of Western Australia when scientists were researching an endangered wildflower that grows only in the Bremer Range region between the towns of Norseman and Hyden. Researchers noted that the bee visited both this wildflower and a nearby mallee tree.

It is claimed that the bee's unusual horned face inspired its name "Lucifer" – a reference to its devilish appearance.

"The female had these incredible little horns on her face. When I was writing the description of the new species, I was watching the Netflix series 'Lucifer,' and the name fit perfectly. I'm also a big fan of the Netflix character Lucifer, so the choice was obvious," said bee ecologist Kit Prendergast from Curtin University.

"These horns are only found in females, unlike most distinctive features or ornaments that are only characteristic of a certain sex in animals," the scientists wrote in their study.

This discovery highlights the importance of studying native bees before their habitat is disturbed.

"Many mining companies still do not conduct research on native bees, so we may be missing undescribed species, including those that play an important role in supporting endangered species and ecosystems," said Dr. Prendergast.

"Since the new species was discovered in the same small area as the endangered wildflower, both species may be at risk due to environmental disturbances and other threatening processes, such as climate change," said Dr. Prendergast, author of the study published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

DNA analysis confirmed that the sample did not match any known bee species in DNA databases or museum collections.

"This is the first new member of this group of bees described in over 20 years, which clearly demonstrates how much life we still have to discover, including in areas at risk of mining, such as the Goldfields," said Dr. Prendergast.

"Without knowing what native bees exist and what plants they depend on, we risk losing them before we even realize they exist," she explained.

Discovery in the depths of Japan: a new species of sea anemone blurs the lines between animals and architecture