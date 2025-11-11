New bee species with tiny "horns" discovered in Australia: named "Lucifer"

$41.960.02
48.540.04
ukenru
Exclusive
09:41 AM • 8848 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 15691 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
07:08 AM • 19840 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 24365 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 62492 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 75017 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
November 10, 05:42 PM • 102966 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate on November 11 and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 123510 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 125194 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 86836 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
1m/s
79%
750mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Trump praises Syrian leader al-Sharaa after his historic White House visitPhotoNovember 11, 02:07 AM • 15215 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine is preparing agreements with European countries to protect its skies and energy sectorNovember 11, 02:39 AM • 14159 views
US Senate backs final document to avert shutdownNovember 11, 03:08 AM • 11289 views
Bulgaria strengthens security at Lukoil refinery before state takeover: Russia has already reactedNovember 11, 03:42 AM • 12532 views
Cluster munition of a cruise missile eliminated in Kirovohrad regionPhotoNovember 11, 04:09 AM • 7966 views
Publications
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radishPhotoNovember 10, 02:34 PM • 73822 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhotoNovember 10, 01:36 PM • 123506 views
"To break or not to break": how the Ministry of Education and Science and MP Hryshyna cover up the influence of fugitive bribe-taker Odarchenko on a university in KharkivNovember 10, 01:27 PM • 59029 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 125191 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 116031 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Timur Mindich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Donetsk Oblast
Kherson
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics09:14 AM • 4556 views
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announcedPhotoNovember 10, 01:25 PM • 49912 views
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?November 10, 10:51 AM • 124632 views
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auctionPhotoNovember 8, 02:30 PM • 129529 views
Ex-wife of real estate magnate Michael Fuchs asks British court to send businessman to prisonPhotoNovember 7, 05:09 PM • 173462 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Washington Post
Series

New bee species with tiny "horns" discovered in Australia: named "Lucifer"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1014 views

In Australia, scientists, while studying an endangered wildflower, discovered a new species of bee. It was named "Lucifer" because of the tiny "horns" that only females possess.

New bee species with tiny "horns" discovered in Australia: named "Lucifer"

Scientists studying an endangered wildflower in Australia accidentally discovered a unique creature – a new species of bee, which they decided to name "Lucifer" due to its tiny "horns," The Independent reports, writes UNN.

Details

The bee, Megachile Lucifer, was discovered in the Goldfields of Western Australia when scientists were researching an endangered wildflower that grows only in the Bremer Range region between the towns of Norseman and Hyden. Researchers noted that the bee visited both this wildflower and a nearby mallee tree.

It is claimed that the bee's unusual horned face inspired its name "Lucifer" – a reference to its devilish appearance.

"The female had these incredible little horns on her face. When I was writing the description of the new species, I was watching the Netflix series 'Lucifer,' and the name fit perfectly. I'm also a big fan of the Netflix character Lucifer, so the choice was obvious," said bee ecologist Kit Prendergast from Curtin University.

"These horns are only found in females, unlike most distinctive features or ornaments that are only characteristic of a certain sex in animals," the scientists wrote in their study.

This discovery highlights the importance of studying native bees before their habitat is disturbed.

"Many mining companies still do not conduct research on native bees, so we may be missing undescribed species, including those that play an important role in supporting endangered species and ecosystems," said Dr. Prendergast.

"Since the new species was discovered in the same small area as the endangered wildflower, both species may be at risk due to environmental disturbances and other threatening processes, such as climate change," said Dr. Prendergast, author of the study published in the Journal of Hymenoptera Research.

DNA analysis confirmed that the sample did not match any known bee species in DNA databases or museum collections.

"This is the first new member of this group of bees described in over 20 years, which clearly demonstrates how much life we still have to discover, including in areas at risk of mining, such as the Goldfields," said Dr. Prendergast.

"Without knowing what native bees exist and what plants they depend on, we risk losing them before we even realize they exist," she explained.

Discovery in the depths of Japan: a new species of sea anemone blurs the lines between animals and architecture05.11.25, 22:32 • 3755 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldWeather and environment
Animals
Series
Australia
Netflix