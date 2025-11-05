Discovery in the depths of Japan: a new species of sea anemone blurs the lines between animals and architecture

ukenru
08:20 PM • 1640 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
06:18 PM • 10150 views
Ukrzaliznytsia temporarily restricts train traffic to Kramatorsk and Sloviansk due to security risks
05:06 PM • 16074 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
03:51 PM • 17212 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25463 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30648 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
November 5, 12:20 PM • 22164 views
General Staff: the defense of the Pokrovsk-Myrnohrad agglomeration continues, there is no encirclement
November 5, 11:19 AM • 22318 views
50,000 UAH to be paid at birth: Rada adopted decision
November 5, 10:32 AM • 32502 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concerns
Exclusive
November 5, 08:57 AM • 22781 views
Kyiv stopped: dense fog, wave of accidents and dangerous air covered the city
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia's Tuapse port suspends fuel exports after drone attacks, refinery halted - ReutersNovember 5, 10:59 AM • 18351 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 41487 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 34181 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 12924 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 11092 views
Publications
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
03:03 PM • 25459 views
Formal rotation or real changes? The Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University dismissed MP-bribe-taker OdarchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
November 5, 01:23 PM • 30646 views
How to make homemade marshmallows: simple recipes and tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:38 AM • 34217 views
When and how to prune raspberries for winter: tipsPhotoNovember 5, 11:10 AM • 41536 views
Train ticket prices may rise: Ukrzaliznytsia clarified what this concernsNovember 5, 10:32 AM • 32500 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Pedro Sánchez
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
France
Pokrovsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideo03:25 PM • 11123 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 12959 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 32504 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 37200 views
In the US, the overly "warm" embrace between J.D. Vance and the widow of slain activist Charlie Kirk is being hotly debatedNovember 4, 12:13 PM • 50532 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
2C5 Giatsint-S
BM-21 "Grad"

Discovery in the depths of Japan: a new species of sea anemone blurs the lines between animals and architecture

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Scientists have discovered a new species of sea anemone off the coast of Japan that creates a mobile home and helps it feed in the deep sea. This sea anemone secretes a strong structure that expands the hermit crab's shell, providing protection and stability.

Discovery in the depths of Japan: a new species of sea anemone blurs the lines between animals and architecture

A new species of sea anemone has been discovered in Japanese waters, whose shell creates a mobile home and helps the creature feed in the deep sea.

UNN reports with reference to Oceanographic Magazine.

Details

In the quiet depths off the Pacific coast of Japan, 200–500 meters below the surface, researchers have discovered a new species of sea anemone associated with a hermit crab. Unlike common anemones, Paracalliactis tsukisome interacts with its crustacean partners in a unique and previously unseen way.

The unusual cylindrical marine animal was found on shells inhabited by the hermit crab Oncopagurus monstrosus at a depth of 200-500 m off the Pacific coast of Mie and Shizuoka prefectures.

What distinguishes the atypical type of anemone

As experts explain, P. tsukisome is capable of secreting a strong, shell-like structure known as a carcinoecium. This material expands the fragile hermit crab shell, providing additional protection and stability as the crab grows. In return, the anemone gets a mobile home that helps it feed in nutrient-poor deep-sea areas.

3D visualization using micro-CT showed that the anemone attaches to the shell in a consistent, unidirectional manner, which may be related to both feeding and shell construction. Researchers also found out what and how P. tsukisome feeds. Stable isotope analysis showed that it feeds on organic particles, as well as crab feces. "An unusual but effective form of recycling on the deep-sea floor," experts note.

"This sea anemone challenges our assumptions about how simple animals perceive and respond to their environment," says Associate Professor Akihiro Yoshikawa of Kumamoto University. "It's an elegant example of how cooperation and evolution can shape form and function, even in the deep sea."

Recall

During a 38-day expedition in the Peruvian Alto Mayo region, scientists discovered 27 new animal species. Among the findings are an amphibious mouse, a tree salamander, and a fish with an unusual teardrop-shaped extension on its head.

Ihor Telezhnikov

TechnologiesWeather and environment
Animals
Japan