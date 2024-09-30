Netflix shows the first footage from the filming of the movie “Sharp Caps”

The streaming platform Netflix showed the first footage from the set where the feature film "Sharp Hats" is being made . This was reported by UNN with reference to Netflix and social network X.

Details

Tommy Shelby is back. Cillian Murphy and Steven Knight reunite on set as production on the upcoming Netflix movie officially kicks off - the post reads.

Addendum

It is known that the director of the feature film from Netflix is Tom Harper, who also directed several episodes of the series "Pointy Hats".

It is stated that the film is being produced by British cinematographer Stephen Knight, producers Caryn Mandabach and Guy Healy, and executive producers David Koss, Jamie Glazebrook, Andrew Warren and David Mason.

Recall

This summer, Netflix announced the upcoming spin-off of the popular TV series "Pointy Hats" with Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby.