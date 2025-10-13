Putin's party takes Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied Kherson region to Novorossiysk - CNS

The party of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, "United Russia," continues to abduct Ukrainian children from temporarily occupied territories (TOT). This was reported by the Center for National Resistance (CNR), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that under the guise of "recreation," Putin's "United Russia" party is taking children from the temporarily occupied Kherson region to Novorossiysk.

Thousands of children are being isolated from their families and subjected to "Russian world" propaganda. - the report says.

The CNR urges parents in the TOT not to allow the occupiers to take their children, as each such trip "can become a one-way journey."

Recall

A Yale University report found that Russia is holding abducted Ukrainian children in over 200 locations, where they are subjected to military training and "re-education." Ukrainian authorities estimate the number of abducted children at nearly 20,000, only a small portion of whom have been returned.

