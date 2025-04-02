"Women, help!": clash with the TCR occurred in Lviv. Territorial center commented
Kyiv • UNN
A conscript detained in Lviv for violating registration escaped during a clash with civilians. He will be put on the wanted list, and the TCC is conducting an internal investigation into the incident.
A clash occurred in Lviv between TCR employees and civilians during the detention of a conscripted man, who eventually escaped. He will be declared wanted. This was reported by the Lviv Regional TCR, reports UNN.
Details
"We inform you that yesterday, a police squad delivered a military registration violator to one of the district TCR in Lviv. The citizen was sent for a military medical examination and, according to its conclusion, was found fit for military service. After that, the latter tried to escape and was detained by servicemen on duty at the MMC. As a result, a clash ensued with civilians," the TCR informs.
The TCR states that any attempts by servicemen to explain the situation regarding the conscript turned out to be futile.
"This, in turn, led to excessive emotions. In the general scuffle, the conscripted citizen managed to escape. He will be declared wanted. The leadership of the Lviv Regional TCR has appointed an official investigation into this episode. It should be noted that during the incident, one of the servicemen sustained a hand injury from a blow inflicted by the offender. A corresponding statement has been submitted to the National Police regarding the attack on the serviceman," the statement reads.
The TCR also commented on the actions of a citizen who, while trying to "rescue" the conscript, shouted: "Women, help! Help, women!".
"Whether those who obstruct servicemen from performing their duties will be held accountable is a rhetorical question. Regarding the actions of a citizen who, while trying to "rescue" the conscript, shouted: "Women, help! Help, women!", during a war in which the army critically needs reinforcement, such obstruction of mobilization measures is beyond any criticism. For a citizen, these actions can be interpreted as hostile towards their own state; for a man, such behavior is unworthy and humiliating," the TCR states.
Physical violence and disenfranchisement: Lubinets named blatant cases of TCC actions26.03.25, 17:26 • 26174 views
Context
A video was published on the network showing TCR employees leading a detained man, who was resisting. At the same time, another man tried to call on the TCC employees to release him, and then a male voice is heard in the video saying "you hit him" - against the background of the corresponding actions of another man in uniform. As a result, several women began to "rescue" the detained guy, which resulted in a scuffle with pushing. The man escaped.
Addition
The Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that the problem of violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens during mobilization is reaching critical proportions.