Substandard honey supply to the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 30 million hryvnias exposed in Lviv region
SBI exposed the facts of supply of substandard honey to military units in Lviv region for more than 30 million hryvnias. The director of the enterprise and the commander of the military unit were detained.
The State Bureau of Investigation exposed the fact of supplying low-quality honey to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total amount of products is more than 30 million hryvnias. This was reported by the SBI press service, reports UNN.
Details
According to the investigation, at the beginning of 2023, one of the military units in the Lviv region concluded an agreement with a private enterprise for the supply of honey for the nutrition of military personnel. According to the terms of the contract and the requirements of current legislation, the quality of honey should have been checked by the laboratory of the military unit itself.
But according to the conclusions of the Ministry of Defense inspection, the director of the private enterprise was engaged in the supply of honey that did not meet state quality standards.
During the pre-trial investigation, the director of the enterprise and the commander of the military unit for which the honey was purchased were detained. They were notified of suspicion under Part 4 of Art. 425 (negligent attitude to military service, which caused serious consequences under martial law) and Part 5 of Art. 191 (seizure of state funds in especially large amounts during martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.
The court chose preventive measures for the suspects in the form of detention with the possibility of making a monetary payment.
