Agents of the Russian GRU preparing a terrorist attack were detained in Lviv
Kyiv • UNN
The SBU detained two agents of the Russian GRU in Lviv who were planning a terrorist attack. They were to blow up a police station with a disguised bomb, one of the perpetrators was to be a 22-year-old Kyiv resident.
Law enforcement agencies have detained agents of Russian special services in Lviv who were preparing to commit a terrorist act.
This is reported by UNN referring to the SBU.
Details
The counterintelligence of the Security Service and employees of the National Police of Ukraine detained two agents of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian Federation - they were preparing to blow up the building of the local police department.
To commit the terrorist attack, the attackers would have to bring an improvised explosive device disguised in a package and hidden under the guise of a fire extinguisher into the administrative building.
At this moment, the Russians would have to blow up the bomb together with their agents: one of the perpetrators of the terrorist attack was to be a 22-year-old Kyiv resident who was looking for "easy money" on Telegram channels.
The detainees were notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed under martial law). They face life imprisonment.
Let us remind you
