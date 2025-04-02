Weather in Ukraine on April 2: Variable cloudiness and rain will prevail
The beginning of April in Ukraine will be with variable weather, light rains and comfortable temperatures. The warmest will be in the east and south - up to +20°C.
In early April, the weather in Ukraine will remain changeable, with periodic precipitation and relatively warm temperatures. Cloudy periods, light rains and moderate spring warming are predicted in different regions. This is reported by the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, reports UNN.
In Kyiv, the day will be cloudy with short-term clearings. The air temperature will be +9…+11°C. Light rain is expected, which may be accompanied by gusts of wind.
Lviv region will meet the day with similar weather conditions: the temperature will reach +12…+14°C, and clouds will only occasionally give way to the sun's rays. Light rain is forecast.
It will be warm in Kharkiv – +16…+18°C. Despite the cloudiness, no precipitation is expected, which will contribute to comfortable walks. The same temperature is expected in Donetsk and Luhansk, but short-term rains are possible.
Odesa will have cloudy weather with periodic clearings and slight precipitation. The air temperature will reach +14…+16°C. In Simferopol, cloudiness and light rain are also forecast, and the thermometers will show +12…+14°C and +18…+20°C, respectively.
Cloudy weather with slight precipitation will prevail in most regions of Ukraine. Despite this, the air temperature will remain comfortable for the spring period. The warmest will be in the east and south, where thermometers will show up to +20°C, and cooler in the central and western regions.
