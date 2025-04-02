The Ternopil-Lviv highway is blocked due to an accident with casualties
Kyiv • UNN
An accident occurred on the M-09 highway. Traffic is blocked, a detour of the highway in the direction of Lviv and Ternopil has been organized, as reported by the patrol police.
Details
An accident occurred on the M-09 Ternopil - Lviv - Rava-Ruska highway.
To the attention of drivers of the Ternopil region! An accident with injuries occurred on the M-09 Ternopil - Lviv - Rava-Ruska highway, near the 11th km - the Police of Ukraine informs.
The published photos show a truck that was thrown across the road.
The patrol police warn that traffic on the M-09 highway is temporarily blocked.
But the organization of a detour has also been announced.
In the direction of Ternopil, a detour is organized:
- by road T-2018 Zboriv - Kozova; by road M-30 Stryi - Izvaryne (through Zboriv);
Also in the direction of the city of Lviv:
- by road P-41 - M-09 Ternopil - Lviv - Rava-Ruska with access to the M-30 Stryi - Izvaryne highway
