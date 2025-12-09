It's easier to liquidate the Office than to appoint its head - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is easier to liquidate the Office of the President than to appoint its head. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, in this context, "there are so many such questions and various such proposals, exchanges of views today."

Honestly, the war is much more important, so it feels like it's easier to liquidate the Office than to appoint a person - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that among the main candidates for the position of head of the President's Office are two candidates - Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. At the same time, according to the head of state, the Verkhovna Rada is unlikely to find candidates to replace them.

Zelenskyy removed Yermak from the National Security and Defense Council and the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief