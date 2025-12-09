$42.070.01
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
08:14 PM • 8876 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
December 9, 07:00 AM • 29558 views
Bring Kids Back UA: 1892 children have already been returned to Ukraine
06:20 PM • 14309 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
06:04 PM • 10266 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 29565 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
December 9, 03:14 PM • 28817 views
Ukrainian and European components for ending the war have been worked out, they will soon be sent to partners in the USA - Zelenskyy
December 9, 10:59 AM • 23337 views
Zelenskyy's participation expected at EU summit, Costa names financing for Ukraine among priorities
Exclusive
December 9, 10:26 AM • 29075 views
The investigation has every reason to initiate a large-scale inspection of the Ministry of Health in the scandalous Odrex clinic - lawyer
December 9, 07:23 AM • 52370 views
Public opinion and realities: how corruption affects the economy and the trust of Ukrainians
It's easier to liquidate the Office than to appoint its head - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is easier to liquidate the Office of the President than to appoint its head, referring to the large number of proposals and exchanges of views. He noted that the war is much more important than this issue.

It's easier to liquidate the Office than to appoint its head - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that it is easier to liquidate the Office of the President than to appoint its head. This is reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, in this context, "there are so many such questions and various such proposals, exchanges of views today."

Honestly, the war is much more important, so it feels like it's easier to liquidate the Office than to appoint a person

- said Zelenskyy.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that among the main candidates for the position of head of the President's Office are two candidates - Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. At the same time, according to the head of state, the Verkhovna Rada is unlikely to find candidates to replace them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal