Extracurricular development: "Mriya" now has a section for children's clubs and sections

"Mriya" has launched extracurricular education for children. Over 6,000 clubs in 20 categories are available in the application, and soon AI recommendations will help choose activities based on interests. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Mriya continues to form a modern educational space for children. Development is not only about school lessons, so we are integrating a new direction into the ecosystem — extracurricular education. It will help students discover their own abilities and talents. Now parents can choose extracurricular activities for their child directly in the mobile application - the message says.

It is noted that Mriya already has a section for clubs and sections. You can choose activities by interest and a convenient location in a few clicks — just update the application to the latest version.

We have collected 6,000+ clubs in 20 categories: from dancing and drawing to programming and sports. Each club is a convenient card with a description, contacts, and important details. So choose an activity and find out the enrollment conditions - Fedorov added.

Also planned is the launch of an AI-based recommendation system. It will select clubs based on the child's interests to inspire new discoveries.

