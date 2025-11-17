Extracurricular development: "Mriya" now has a section for children's clubs and sections

$42.040.02
48.980.10
ukenru
09:59 AM • 1264 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17567 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
06:58 AM • 15497 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
06:27 AM • 13068 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
05:28 AM • 16720 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 14609 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 24768 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41517 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
November 16, 04:36 PM • 33754 views
Rains are coming to Ukraine, storm warning declared in 10 regions: forecast for November 17Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65884 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Loss of Pokrovsk cost Zelenskyy more than its capture to Putin - The Sunday TimesNovember 17, 12:53 AM • 17778 views
Occupiers in Kherson region force residents to obtain Russian health insurance to control the populationNovember 17, 01:27 AM • 6892 views
Russian troops launched missile strikes on the center of Balakliia: one person died, a 14-year-old girl among the woundedNovember 17, 01:59 AM • 10700 views
Since the beginning of 2025, Russian losses in the war in Ukraine have exceeded 367,000 people - General StaffNovember 17, 02:30 AM • 15338 views
Night missile strike on Balakliia: three dead, number of injured growingNovember 17, 02:59 AM • 27117 views
Publications
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 17547 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
November 16, 08:19 AM • 65877 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against IcelandNovember 16, 07:00 AM • 61070 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115698 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 96311 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Emmanuel Macron
Troels Lund Poulsen
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv Oblast
Poland
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Now You See Me 3" leads global box office, while "The Running Man" flops - Variety09:03 AM • 2652 views
Tom Cruise received his first Oscar for his long career08:31 AM • 4144 views
Legendary cat-blogger Stepan celebrates 17th birthdayPhotoNovember 16, 09:02 PM • 15192 views
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 34551 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 115698 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Dassault Rafale
Film
MIM-104 Patriot

Extracurricular development: "Mriya" now has a section for children's clubs and sections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

The "Mriya" application has launched extracurricular education, offering over 6,000 clubs in 20 categories. Soon, AI recommendations will help choose activities based on children's interests.

Extracurricular development: "Mriya" now has a section for children's clubs and sections

"Mriya" has launched extracurricular education for children. Over 6,000 clubs in 20 categories are available in the application, and soon AI recommendations will help choose activities based on interests. This was announced on Telegram by the Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

Mriya continues to form a modern educational space for children. Development is not only about school lessons, so we are integrating a new direction into the ecosystem — extracurricular education. It will help students discover their own abilities and talents. Now parents can choose extracurricular activities for their child directly in the mobile application

- the message says.

It is noted that Mriya already has a section for clubs and sections. You can choose activities by interest and a convenient location in a few clicks — just update the application to the latest version.

We have collected 6,000+ clubs in 20 categories: from dancing and drawing to programming and sports. Each club is a convenient card with a description, contacts, and important details. So choose an activity and find out the enrollment conditions

- Fedorov added.

Also planned is the launch of an AI-based recommendation system. It will select clubs based on the child's interests to inspire new discoveries.

Recall

Ukraine is launching a strategic partnership with NVIDIA to build a sovereign AI infrastructure and its own state AI solutions. This step will strengthen national security, stimulate educational development, and open the way to global technological solutions.

Olga Rozgon

TechnologiesEducation
Technology
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine