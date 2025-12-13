Already headed the party: MP named potential new leader of "Servant of the People"

$42.270.00
13 out of 30 Russian missiles and 417 out of 465 drones were neutralized over Ukraine, Russia attacked with 4 "Kinzhal" missiles
09:59 AM • 1676 views
Over a million consumers without electricity after Russia's night attack - Ministry of Internal AffairsPhoto
08:44 AM • 3928 views
Europe fears a Trojan horse for Russia in Trump's plan for Ukraine - Bloomberg
07:37 AM • 2602 views
Trump administration ready to provide Ukraine with Article 5 NATO-based guarantee - Axios
December 13, 01:49 AM • 14798 views
US envoy Witkoff to meet Zelenskyy and European leaders in Berlin - WSJ
December 12, 09:33 PM • 29905 views
The meeting on Ukraine scheduled for December 13 in Paris will not take place - RMF24
December 12, 06:15 PM • 36487 views
EU decides to indefinitely freeze Russian assets
Exclusive
December 12, 05:00 PM • 32934 views
Cheese consumption is the lowest in Europe: what dairy products Ukrainians prefer
December 12, 01:33 PM • 36955 views
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Exclusive
December 12, 01:09 PM • 41284 views
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
US special forces intercepted a vessel from China to Iran, seizing military cargoDecember 13, 01:18 AM • 22852 views
Drones attacked Saratov oil refinery: fire broke outDecember 13, 02:28 AM • 12729 views
Archaeologists in Turkey discover a vibrant 3rd-century fresco depicting JesusPhotoDecember 13, 02:48 AM • 18244 views
20 substations destroyed: energy workers show consequences of Russian attackVideoDecember 13, 04:32 AM • 19926 views
Mykolaiv region left without electricity after Russian night attack - OVA05:47 AM • 16031 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideo08:00 AM • 10070 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 26828 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 48548 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 44215 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
December 12, 11:47 AM • 54946 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Bill Clinton
Oleh Kiper
Joe Biden
Ukraine
United States
Odesa Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Great Britain
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the US09:00 AM • 4542 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 44214 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideoDecember 12, 10:01 AM • 30389 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 61423 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 51095 views
Social network
Heating
Technology
The Diplomat
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Already headed the party: MP named potential new leader of "Servant of the People"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4106 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zhelezniak announced that Oleksandr Kornienko will once again head the "Servant of the People" party instead of Olena Shuliak on December 17. Kornienko already served as the party leader from 2019 to 2021.

Already headed the party: MP named potential new leader of "Servant of the People"

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that the political party "Servant of the People" will again be headed by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, instead of Olena Shuliak, as expected. Kornienko previously led the party from 2019 to 2021, writes UNN.

Details

"And now it's definitely confirmed: on December 17, 'Servant of the People' will change its party leader. Oleksandr Kornienko will again head the party instead of Olena Shuliak. This is now certain. Which is good," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Zheleznyak also reported that "Mykhailo Fedorov, instead of the head of the OP, has been given a new role. In the theoretically bright future, he will head Zelenskyy's new party or publicly lead the election campaign."

Addition

Oleksandr Kornienko headed the "Servant of the People" party from November 2019 until his appointment as First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in November 2021.

In November 2021, the party was headed by Olena Shuliak, who is the head of the committee on state power organization, local self-government, regional development, and urban planning.

Recall

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on discussions regarding the new head of the "Servant of the People" party. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Olena Shuliak
Mykhailo Fedorov
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy