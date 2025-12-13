Already headed the party: MP named potential new leader of "Servant of the People"

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that the political party "Servant of the People" will again be headed by the First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, Oleksandr Kornienko, instead of Olena Shuliak, as expected. Kornienko previously led the party from 2019 to 2021, writes UNN.

"And now it's definitely confirmed: on December 17, 'Servant of the People' will change its party leader. Oleksandr Kornienko will again head the party instead of Olena Shuliak. This is now certain. Which is good," Zheleznyak wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Zheleznyak also reported that "Mykhailo Fedorov, instead of the head of the OP, has been given a new role. In the theoretically bright future, he will head Zelenskyy's new party or publicly lead the election campaign."

Oleksandr Kornienko headed the "Servant of the People" party from November 2019 until his appointment as First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada in November 2021.

In November 2021, the party was headed by Olena Shuliak, who is the head of the committee on state power organization, local self-government, regional development, and urban planning.

