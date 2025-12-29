There was no official communication: Kuleba stated that the Ministry of Development is not working on election preparations

$42.060.13
03:25 PM • 334 views
It's hard to call them extremely productive, because no decisions have been made on key issues: political scientist on Zelenskyy's negotiations with Trump
03:12 PM • 2126 views
Elections via "Diia" are not being considered: Fedorov named the reason
12:21 PM • 9072 views
Housing rental: what will happen to prices in 2026
11:59 AM • 10933 views
Meeting of Ukrainian and US advisors expected in Kyiv in the coming days: Zelenskyy on next steps in negotiations
December 29, 09:17 AM • 17453 views
Zelenskyy named conditions for lifting martial law
December 29, 04:39 AM • 34558 views
Ukraine for the first time participated in practicing the mechanisms of Article 5 of the NATO Treaty - General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
December 29, 01:10 AM • 54130 views
Ukrainians will pay UAH 4.32 per kWh of electricity from 2026: Cabinet of Ministers made a decision
December 28, 10:38 PM • 58591 views
Zelenskyy on peace plan: security guarantees and military dimension 100% agreed
December 28, 10:22 PM • 51505 views
Trump announced a "significant" rapprochement of the parties to a peace plan after a conversation with Zelenskyy
December 28, 07:32 PM • 40411 views
War termination talks reach final stage - Trump
Popular news
Florida talks could unblock first call between Zelenskyy and Putin in five years - Fox NewsDecember 29, 07:01 AM • 27031 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 18840 views
Up to 30 cm of snow fell in some places: snowy roads in six regions, a highway closure and traffic complications09:45 AM • 22179 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 13904 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 10867 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulator12:07 PM • 10939 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraud10:49 AM • 13980 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 36026 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 137518 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 181950 views
Beyoncé becomes a dollar billionaire - Forbes03:34 PM • 56 views
Kanye West and Bianca Censori visited Disney with childrenDecember 29, 08:13 AM • 18883 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 33705 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 44211 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 137507 views
There was no official communication: Kuleba stated that the Ministry of Development is not working on election preparations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

The Ministry of Development has not started preparations for elections or a referendum, as it has not received official orders. The Ministry joined the working group on the development of electoral legislation.

There was no official communication: Kuleba stated that the Ministry of Development is not working on election preparations

The Ministry of Development has not yet started preparations for elections or a referendum. There have been no official orders to that effect. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.

As for the preparation of polling stations, we are definitely not doing such work, there has been no official communication of this kind. What we are really doing is that we have received letters, invitations to a working group that will develop legislation for the elections themselves. This was stated publicly. As a ministry that is undoubtedly responsible for regional policy, we have joined this working group. There are no other communications.

- the minister said.

Online and offline voting over several days: the Rada is considering additional options for holding elections26.12.25, 17:03 • 2473 views

Let us remind you

As Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, reported, holding elections through the Diia application is currently not being considered, and no practical work is being done in this direction. Legislative changes are needed to introduce such functionality.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine