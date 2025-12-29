There was no official communication: Kuleba stated that the Ministry of Development is not working on election preparations

The Ministry of Development has not yet started preparations for elections or a referendum. There have been no official orders to that effect. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba, reports UNN.

As for the preparation of polling stations, we are definitely not doing such work, there has been no official communication of this kind. What we are really doing is that we have received letters, invitations to a working group that will develop legislation for the elections themselves. This was stated publicly. As a ministry that is undoubtedly responsible for regional policy, we have joined this working group. There are no other communications. - the minister said.

Let us remind you

As Mykhailo Fedorov, Minister of Digital Transformation, reported, holding elections through the Diia application is currently not being considered, and no practical work is being done in this direction. Legislative changes are needed to introduce such functionality.