Online and offline voting over several days: the Rada is considering additional options for holding elections

$41.930.22
49.430.26
ukenru
01:36 PM • 4056 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 11502 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 22806 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 17187 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 14983 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16776 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 19110 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 36988 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17065 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 34345 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
5.5m/s
91%
747mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18508 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 8928 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 20001 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 11085 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 10532 views
Publications
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 2358 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 22798 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 36985 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 34342 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 90271 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
David Arakhamia
Ihor Terekhov
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Lviv Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 290 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 3440 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18662 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 24173 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 27824 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Series
Heating

Online and offline voting over several days: the Rada is considering additional options for holding elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 152 views

The issue of participation in elections for Ukrainians abroad and internally displaced persons is one of the most complex issues, and therefore the possibility of holding online elections may be considered, Arakhamia emphasized.

Online and offline voting over several days: the Rada is considering additional options for holding elections

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, stated that the issue of participation in elections for Ukrainians abroad and internally displaced persons is one of the most complex issues, and therefore the possibility of holding online elections, as well as the possibility of voting over several days, may be considered, UNN reports.

The choice of Ukrainians abroad. This is actually a very difficult topic, because there are various messages. Some say that they can help us open additional polling stations, but this also involves budgeting this process, who will finance it, etc. And some countries say that it is directly forbidden to do so there, and then we will have certain problems, and our capacity for foreign polling stations will be limited. We will have to solve the issue either by doing it over several days, or by returning to the issue of hybrid voting using online mechanisms.

- said Arakhamia during a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals regarding the specifics of the organization and conduct of elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine.

He noted that he still does not see an unambiguous answer to the question of the possibility of online voting.

As a former IT specialist, I still haven't understood whether online voting is possible, because I hear a lot of phantom fears. We are currently holding an online meeting, we have online voting in committees. And I remember the same fears that were voiced when we implemented this. We also have a very complex process - the voting of IDPs. We have a register of IDPs, it does not have accurate data. Many IDPs do not register, because in this way they avoid appearing on radars and for mobilization. We don't yet understand how we will bring them to the polling stations. And everyone needs to be brought to the polling stations, because if the turnout is low, it will give the enemy and other opponents an argument that these elections may be declared illegitimate. We need to focus on maximizing turnout. Maximizing turnout, it seems to me, can be achieved by expanding voting opportunities, either by adding a few days, or by providing the opportunity for online voting.

- added Arakhamia.

He also emphasized that a potential peace scenario envisages a referendum and presidential elections within 90 days. According to him, from the point of view of organization and legal regulation, presidential elections are simpler compared to parliamentary ones, particularly in terms of military personnel participation, as current legislation already provides a mechanism for military personnel to participate in presidential races: if they wish to run, a serviceman can submit a report to the commander and receive leave to conduct an election campaign.

Zelenskyy: security is a key condition for holding post-war elections26.12.25, 16:13 • 848 views

Recall

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniienko stated that the next meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals regarding the specifics of the organization and conduct of elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine will take place before January 9 next year.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
David Arakhamia
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada