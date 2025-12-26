Online and offline voting over several days: the Rada is considering additional options for holding elections

The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, stated that the issue of participation in elections for Ukrainians abroad and internally displaced persons is one of the most complex issues, and therefore the possibility of holding online elections, as well as the possibility of voting over several days, may be considered, UNN reports.

The choice of Ukrainians abroad. This is actually a very difficult topic, because there are various messages. Some say that they can help us open additional polling stations, but this also involves budgeting this process, who will finance it, etc. And some countries say that it is directly forbidden to do so there, and then we will have certain problems, and our capacity for foreign polling stations will be limited. We will have to solve the issue either by doing it over several days, or by returning to the issue of hybrid voting using online mechanisms. - said Arakhamia during a meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals regarding the specifics of the organization and conduct of elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine.

He noted that he still does not see an unambiguous answer to the question of the possibility of online voting.

As a former IT specialist, I still haven't understood whether online voting is possible, because I hear a lot of phantom fears. We are currently holding an online meeting, we have online voting in committees. And I remember the same fears that were voiced when we implemented this. We also have a very complex process - the voting of IDPs. We have a register of IDPs, it does not have accurate data. Many IDPs do not register, because in this way they avoid appearing on radars and for mobilization. We don't yet understand how we will bring them to the polling stations. And everyone needs to be brought to the polling stations, because if the turnout is low, it will give the enemy and other opponents an argument that these elections may be declared illegitimate. We need to focus on maximizing turnout. Maximizing turnout, it seems to me, can be achieved by expanding voting opportunities, either by adding a few days, or by providing the opportunity for online voting. - added Arakhamia.

He also emphasized that a potential peace scenario envisages a referendum and presidential elections within 90 days. According to him, from the point of view of organization and legal regulation, presidential elections are simpler compared to parliamentary ones, particularly in terms of military personnel participation, as current legislation already provides a mechanism for military personnel to participate in presidential races: if they wish to run, a serviceman can submit a report to the commander and receive leave to conduct an election campaign.

Zelenskyy: security is a key condition for holding post-war elections

Recall

First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniienko stated that the next meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals regarding the specifics of the organization and conduct of elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine will take place before January 9 next year.