Zelenskyy: security is a key condition for holding post-war elections

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the issue of elections was raised by the American side, and security remains a key condition for any vote. He emphasized that partners have enough opportunities to negotiate with Russia on creating a safe infrastructure for elections or a referendum.

Zelenskyy: security is a key condition for holding post-war elections

A working group meeting on post-war elections is taking place in Ukraine. Security remains a key condition for any vote. This was announced by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a conversation with the media, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Head of State, the activation of the election topic was due to signals from the American side.

First of all, I want to say that the activation of the election issue came from the American side, there were such signals. I have said many times that I believe that for this it is necessary to have legislative opportunities for holding, and most importantly - the security of holding elections

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

In addition, the President noted that partners have enough opportunities to force Russia or agree with it on creating a safe infrastructure for elections or a referendum.

If we are talking about a referendum - the same thing, security is needed. Legislative initiatives exist, they can be changed regarding the war, regarding terms, etc. - this is a secondary issue, although it is important, but the first is security. Partners have enough strength to force Russia, or to agree with the "Russians", to provide proper security, a safe infrastructure for holding the presidential elections in Ukraine, or holding a referendum

- the President of Ukraine emphasized.

Also, Zelenskyy summarized that, in his opinion, the approach according to which the fate of Ukraine is determined by the Ukrainian people is fair.

As for the referendum, the 20-point plan considers such issues regarding holding a referendum, if there are sensitive issues to which a definite answer cannot be given by one person or another, including the President of Ukraine. There are some issues, in my opinion, that only the people of Ukraine can answer. Although there are also tools in the parliament, of course. But it seems to me, in my opinion, it is fair that the fate of Ukraine is decided by the people of Ukraine

- Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

Earlier, Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission Serhiy Dubovyk stated that elections in Ukraine are possible only under peaceful conditions and appropriate legislative changes. He emphasized the need to review the current legislation, which is designed for peacetime.

Alla Kiosak

Politics
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine