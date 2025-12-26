Working group on preparing laws for elections during wartime: Kornienko stated that the next meeting will take place before January 9
Kyiv • UNN
The next meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals regarding elections under martial law will take place before January 9. The head of the group, Oleksandr Kornienko, announced that meetings will be held at least once every two weeks.
The next meeting of the working group on preparing legislative proposals regarding the specifics of the procedure for organizing and holding elections under martial law and/or post-war elections in Ukraine will take place before January 9 next year. This was stated by the head of the group, First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Oleksandr Korniienko during the meeting, UNN reports.
The frequency of meetings, I think, will be on an as-needed basis, but no less than once every two weeks. That is, in fact, we should hold the next meeting before January 9. We will hold it. Approximately it will be the sixth, or perhaps the eighth.
The leadership of the Rada appealed to the factions and groups of the Verkhovna Rada regarding the delegation of representatives to the working group for the preparation of elections22.12.25, 17:26 • 3796 views
Recall
The head of the "Servant of the People" faction, David Arakhamia, announced the formation of a working group in the Verkhovna Rada. It will address the issue of holding possible presidential elections in Ukraine during martial law.