Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Zelenskyy signed a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine: what will change

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1054 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 4670-IX, which establishes requirements for communication quality and improves the national roaming mechanism. This will ensure a mandatory internet speed standard and allow Ukrainians to control the quality of communication.

Zelenskyy signed a law to improve mobile internet and communication in Ukraine: what will change

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 4670-IX, which establishes clear requirements for communication quality and improves the national roaming mechanism. This is stated in the document card on the Verkhovna Rada website, UNN reports.

Returned with the signature of the President of Ukraine 

- stated in the document card.  

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov emphasized that "this is another important step towards fast and predictable mobile internet for all Ukrainians."

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation also explained what will change after the law is signed:

1️. Speed is a mandatory standard.

Previously, operators declared theoretical indicators. Now, internet speed is an official quality parameter, where the state sets the minimum level of service quality for subscribers, and operators will be obliged to comply.

2️. Quality control in a smartphone.

Ukrainians will be able to conduct speed tests independently, and real data will automatically be sent to the NCEC. This will allow the telecom regulator to quickly identify problematic areas for improvement.

3️. Expanding coverage in villages.

The lifting of the moratorium on inspections will encourage operators to actively develop networks in rural areas and cover territories where there is still no connection.

4️. National roaming will continue to work after the war.

Ukrainians will still be able to switch between operators to stay connected in emergency situations.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsTechnologies
Village
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy