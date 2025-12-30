Information to follow: Zelenskyy has decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the Presidential Office
Kyiv • UNN
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the Presidential Office. Information about the new head of the Presidential Office will be announced later, and changes in the heads of regional administrations will take place at the beginning of the year.
As for the head of the Office, I have decided. The information will be a little later
He added that changes in the heads of regional administrations will take place at the beginning of the year.
Recall
Zelenskyy stated that among the main candidates for the position of Head of the President's Office are two candidates - Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. At the same time, according to the head of state, the Verkhovna Rada is unlikely to find candidates to replace them.