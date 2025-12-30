$42.220.15
Exclusive
03:27 PM
Eastern horoscope for 2026: what the Year of the Red Fire Horse portends for all signs
03:00 PM
Zelenskyy: meetings of advisors of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine and leaders in France are planned for January 3 and 6, Trump's team is ready to participate in effective formats
01:51 PM
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
December 30, 09:46 AM
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

03:27 PM
Information to follow: Zelenskyy has decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the Presidential Office

Kyiv • UNN

 162 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the Presidential Office. Information about the new head of the Presidential Office will be announced later, and changes in the heads of regional administrations will take place at the beginning of the year.

Information to follow: Zelenskyy has decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the President's Office. Information regarding the new head of the OP will be announced later, reports UNN

As for the head of the Office, I have decided. The information will be a little later 

- said Zelenskyy. 

He added that changes in the heads of regional administrations will take place at the beginning of the year. 

Recall 

Zelenskyy stated that among the main candidates for the position of Head of the President's Office are two candidates - Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. At the same time, according to the head of state, the Verkhovna Rada is unlikely to find candidates to replace them.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal