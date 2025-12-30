Information to follow: Zelenskyy has decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the Presidential Office

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided on a candidate for the position of Head of the President's Office. Information regarding the new head of the OP will be announced later, reports UNN.

As for the head of the Office, I have decided. The information will be a little later - said Zelenskyy.

He added that changes in the heads of regional administrations will take place at the beginning of the year.

Recall

Zelenskyy stated that among the main candidates for the position of Head of the President's Office are two candidates - Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal and First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov. At the same time, according to the head of state, the Verkhovna Rada is unlikely to find candidates to replace them.