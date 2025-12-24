Licenses for gambling businesses can be obtained through Diia
Kyiv • UNN
The government has adopted a resolution allowing applications for gambling licenses to be submitted through Diia. This is an important step towards the digitalization and transparency of the gambling business.
The government adopted a resolution on submitting an application for a gambling license through Diia. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.
Details
He noted that this is an important step towards full digitalization and transparency of the gambling business.
We will launch the corresponding service soon. Companies will be able to submit applications for a license online, without paperwork and visits to the state agency PlayCity. Even more convenience for business and transparency for the state
Fedorov added that decisions on issuing licenses will now be made by PlayCity, and companies will receive notifications in Diia. The next step is full automation of the licensing process, where the system makes decisions based on clear criteria.
