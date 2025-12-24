Licenses for gambling businesses can be obtained through Diia

The government adopted a resolution on submitting an application for a gambling license through Diia. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

He noted that this is an important step towards full digitalization and transparency of the gambling business.

We will launch the corresponding service soon. Companies will be able to submit applications for a license online, without paperwork and visits to the state agency PlayCity. Even more convenience for business and transparency for the state