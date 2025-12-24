$42.100.05
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 3138 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
08:22 AM • 10244 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 27420 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 44500 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 59496 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 66641 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 41059 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
December 23, 11:27 AM • 50787 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
December 23, 10:40 AM • 22172 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Licenses for gambling businesses can be obtained through Diia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The government has adopted a resolution allowing applications for gambling licenses to be submitted through Diia. This is an important step towards the digitalization and transparency of the gambling business.

Licenses for gambling businesses can be obtained through Diia

The government adopted a resolution on submitting an application for a gambling license through Diia. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, writes UNN.

Details

He noted that this is an important step towards full digitalization and transparency of the gambling business.

We will launch the corresponding service soon. Companies will be able to submit applications for a license online, without paperwork and visits to the state agency PlayCity. Even more convenience for business and transparency for the state

- the message says.

Fedorov added that decisions on issuing licenses will now be made by PlayCity, and companies will receive notifications in Diia. The next step is full automation of the licensing process, where the system makes decisions based on clear criteria.

Over 2,500 blocked websites and millions in fines: PlayCity's work results published03.12.25, 18:14 • 3663 views

Olga Rozgon

EconomyTechnologies
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov