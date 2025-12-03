$42.330.01
Over 2,500 blocked websites and millions in fines: PlayCity's work results published

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

In six months, the state agency PlayCity updated gambling market rules, blocked over 2,500 online casinos, and collected over UAH 52 million in fines for illegal advertising. The lottery market was also relaunched, which will bring billions of hryvnias to the budget.

Over 2,500 blocked websites and millions in fines: PlayCity's work results published

Mykhailo Fedorov announced the results of the first six months of the state agency PlayCity. Among them: updating the rules of the gambling market, combating illegal content, and relaunching the lottery sector. The Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on his Telegram channel, UNN reports.

Six months ago, we launched the state agency PlayCity, which is transforming approaches to gambling market regulation. The agency has already begun to combat illegal advertising and systematically clear the market of illegal gambling organizers.

- the post says.

In six months of operation, PlayCity has updated the legislation. The government has adopted a number of decisions, as a result of which modern standards of responsible gaming and updated licensing conditions have appeared. For the first time in Ukraine, limits on participation in gambling have been introduced.

Against the backdrop of the resumption of the licensing process, budget revenues from licenses exceeded UAH 1.4 billion. Fedorov notes that transparent rules helped bring part of the market out of the shadows.

Also, more than 2,500 online casinos have been blocked, and more than 280 social media pages containing illegal gambling advertisements have been removed. Bloggers and media received fines of more than UAH 52 million for promoting illegal content.

Transparency and security. We are revoking licenses from companies for ties with the Russian Federation, we have launched, we are creating a new register of ludomaniacs. For violating the reporting process, organizers received fines of UAH 13.6 million in the summer.

- Mykhailo Fedorov reports.

In addition, for the first time in 12 years, the lottery market has been relaunched. Before this, it operated in a "gray" zone, due to which the budget lost billions of hryvnias. Now this area will operate within the legal framework and pay all taxes and license fees in full.

We continue to reform the gambling market. We are digitizing processes, eliminating corruption, and stimulating budget revenues.

- the official emphasized.

Recall

The State Agency PlayCity reported that the State Online Monitoring System (SOMS) for gambling will be launched in two stages, with the estimated full launch of the second stage in December 2026. The first stage of SOMS, the development of which began in September 2025, will cost almost UAH 26 million and will allow monitoring of player money transfers and their identifiers.

Alla Kiosak

