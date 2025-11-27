Supporting mobile communication during blackouts: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted an important resolution

$42.300.10
48.950.00
ukenru
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 2688 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 11442 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
02:21 PM • 10229 views
Ukrainian and American delegations to continue joint work on peace agreement at the end of the week - OP
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 13969 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
01:37 PM • 11835 views
Court resumes criminal investigation against NBU chief lawyer Oleksandr ZymaPhoto
12:53 PM • 11169 views
Ukraine managed to remove the point about "full amnesty" from the US peace plan - Stefanishyna
12:37 PM • 15442 views
From gambling to medicine: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 1Photo
11:46 AM • 11176 views
In Sumy, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Donetsk Oblast, the most difficult situation with electricity supply – Ukrenergo
11:04 AM • 11152 views
11 new routes and hourly service between Lviv and Kyiv: new train schedule to be launched in December
November 27, 08:20 AM • 13726 views
Germany is developing a secret plan in case of war with Russia - WSJ
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+6°
2m/s
79%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 21291 views
Bosnia and Herzegovina did not allow the plane of the Hungarian Foreign Minister to land: the reason became knownNovember 27, 06:53 AM • 10406 views
In Ternopil, an 18-year-old student fell from a dormitory window and diedNovember 27, 07:34 AM • 11516 views
"Lazy" cleaning hacks that actually work: simple ways to maintain order without extra effortPhotoNovember 27, 09:33 AM • 20804 views
Beetroot in a new way: top 5 vibrant recipes you'll definitely want to tryPhoto11:52 AM • 17466 views
Publications
Relatives of victims of the scandalous Odrex clinic called on law enforcement to investigate and punish those responsible for the death of their loved ones - videoVideo03:30 PM • 1986 views
December 2025: when to expect geomagnetic storms and how to protect your health
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 2718 views
Benefits are not expenses, but profit: aviation can repay state support threefold
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 11464 views
There is a possibility that Russia will do everything possible to put Ukraine in disfavor with the Trump administration: political scientist assessed the US peace plan
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 13990 views
Ukrainian companies with ties to Russia earned UAH 150.3 billion in 2024 - YouControl studyPhoto01:38 PM • 9564 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Kyrylo Budanov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Europe
Lviv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 21384 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 45342 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 79074 views
German actor Udo Kier, known for his roles in "My Own Private Idaho" and "Flesh for Frankenstein," has died at 81November 24, 08:11 AM • 94903 views
"Wicked" Part Two Breaks Box Office RecordsNovember 24, 07:49 AM • 94515 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Boeing Starliner
Financial Times
Nord Stream

Supporting mobile communication during blackouts: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted an important resolution

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution that allows local authorities and utility companies to officially support mobile communication during blackouts. This will allow communities to connect mobile networks to their generators and provide personnel for their maintenance.

Supporting mobile communication during blackouts: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted an important resolution
Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution allowing local authorities and utility companies to officially support mobile communications during blackouts. This was reported by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As the minister noted, during large-scale power outages, mobile operators need to service almost 35,000 base stations across the country simultaneously. Now, communities will have the right to ensure stable communication together with operators.

The new mechanism will work as follows:

  • Powering base stations: communities will be able to connect mobile networks to the free capacities of their communal generators;
    • Generator support: local authorities can provide people to service generators belonging to operators;
      • Providing sites: communities will allow quick installation of generators at communal facilities without unnecessary bureaucracy.

        Communities will receive stable communication and compensation for fuel, repair, and maintenance costs. Operators will receive additional logistical support where it is most needed.

        - Fedorov stated.

        He added that no additional licenses are required.

        Recall

        Earlier, UNN reported that Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law that establishes clear requirements for communication quality and improves the national roaming mechanism.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyPoliticsTechnologies
        Technology
        Energy
        Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
        Power outage
        Blackout
        Electricity
        Mykhailo Fedorov
        Volodymyr Zelenskyy
        Ukraine