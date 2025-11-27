Supporting mobile communication during blackouts: The Cabinet of Ministers adopted an important resolution

Photo: Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine adopted a resolution allowing local authorities and utility companies to officially support mobile communications during blackouts. This was reported by Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov on Telegram, according to UNN.

Details

As the minister noted, during large-scale power outages, mobile operators need to service almost 35,000 base stations across the country simultaneously. Now, communities will have the right to ensure stable communication together with operators.

The new mechanism will work as follows:

Powering base stations: communities will be able to connect mobile networks to the free capacities of their communal generators;

Generator support: local authorities can provide people to service generators belonging to operators;

Providing sites: communities will allow quick installation of generators at communal facilities without unnecessary bureaucracy.

Communities will receive stable communication and compensation for fuel, repair, and maintenance costs. Operators will receive additional logistical support where it is most needed. - Fedorov stated.

He added that no additional licenses are required.

