Mobile operators increased compensation for generator owners in risk zones - Ministry of Digital Transformation
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian mobile operators have increased compensation for generator owners who support the operation of base stations during blackouts. Different levels of compensation have been set for diesel and gasoline devices, as well as an increased amount of compensation for stations in the 30-kilometer zone of hostilities.
Mobile operators in Ukraine have revised the terms of the "Communication Generator" project and increased compensation for generator owners who support the operation of base stations during blackouts, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reports, writes UNN.
Details
Now the amount of compensation for an hour of generator operation has increased, and a different level of compensation has been set for diesel and gasoline devices.
We understand the risks and complexity of working near the front line. Therefore, operators have added an increased amount of compensation. It applies to powering base stations located within a 30-kilometer zone of hostilities.
The "Communication Generator" project is social - its goal is not to make money, but to ensure stable communication during outages. Generator owners refuel and maintain them independently, and operators compensate for fuel and maintenance costs.
