Ukrainians will be paid for connecting generators to mobile operators' base stations - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is launching a program under which citizens and businesses can receive payment for connecting their own generators to mobile stations during blackouts to ensure communication in critical moments. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, owners of generators with a capacity of 7.2 kW or more will be able to connect them to operators' base stations and receive 110-140 UAH per hour of operation.

If you have a generator with a capacity of 7.2 kW or more, connect it and receive approximately 110 to 140 UAH per hour. For example, for 12 hours of operation of a base station, an individual will receive approximately 1,320 UAH, a legal entity – about 1,720 UAH. – reported on the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The program is designed for entrepreneurs and citizens willing to help maintain stable communication in the event of prolonged power outages.

Maintenance and refueling of the generator is the responsibility of the owner, while technical connection is carried out by the communication operator.

To join the project, call the toll-free hotline at 0 800 33 63 28 (working hours: Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 18:00, Saturday-Sunday – weekends). The operator will select the nearest base station to your location, explain the conditions, calculate the estimated payment amount, and transfer your contacts to the operator. Then the operator will contact you, check the technical capabilities, agree on all conditions, and conclude an agreement. – reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

