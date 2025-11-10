$41.980.11
Ukrainians will be paid for connecting generators to mobile operators' base stations - Ministry of Digital Transformation

Kyiv • UNN

 1932 views

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is launching a program to pay citizens and businesses for connecting generators with a capacity of 7.2 kW or more to mobile stations. For an hour of work, you can get 110-140 UAH to ensure communication during blackouts.

Ukrainians will be paid for connecting generators to mobile operators' base stations - Ministry of Digital Transformation

The Ministry of Digital Transformation is launching a program under which citizens and businesses can receive payment for connecting their own generators to mobile stations during blackouts to ensure communication in critical moments. This was reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, writes UNN.

Details

As reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, owners of generators with a capacity of 7.2 kW or more will be able to connect them to operators' base stations and receive 110-140 UAH per hour of operation.

If you have a generator with a capacity of 7.2 kW or more, connect it and receive approximately 110 to 140 UAH per hour. For example, for 12 hours of operation of a base station, an individual will receive approximately 1,320 UAH, a legal entity – about 1,720 UAH.

– reported on the website of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The program is designed for entrepreneurs and citizens willing to help maintain stable communication in the event of prolonged power outages.

Ukraine recovers after massive Russian attack: what is the situation in the regions, what about heating and where are the power outage schedules10.11.25, 13:16 • 6064 views

Maintenance and refueling of the generator is the responsibility of the owner, while technical connection is carried out by the communication operator.

To join the project, call the toll-free hotline at 0 800 33 63 28 (working hours: Mon-Fri from 9:00 to 18:00, Saturday-Sunday – weekends). The operator will select the nearest base station to your location, explain the conditions, calculate the estimated payment amount, and transfer your contacts to the operator. Then the operator will contact you, check the technical capabilities, agree on all conditions, and conclude an agreement.

– reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

Power outage schedules will last until the end of the heating season due to attacks on substations and reduced NPP generation - MP10.11.25, 16:01 • 1858 views

Stepan Haftko

