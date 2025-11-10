$41.980.11
Power outage schedules will last until the end of the heating season due to attacks on substations and reduced NPP generation - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1844 views

Power outages will last until the end of the heating season due to attacks on substations and reduced NPP generation. Shelling of substations supplying the Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs forced a reduction in generation.

Power outage schedules will last until the end of the heating season due to attacks on substations and reduced NPP generation - MP

Strikes on substations that power nuclear power plants, in particular, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne, forced a reduction in generation. Power outage schedules are likely to remain in effect until the end of the heating season.

Serhiy Nahornyak, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy, said this during a telethon, as reported by UNN.

Details

Power outage schedules will be in effect until the end of the heating season

- said Nahornyak.

Due to shelling of substations that transmit electricity from nuclear power plants, Ukrenergo dispatchers order nuclear power plants to reduce capacity. This is one of the algorithms of actions during attacks on transmission lines and substations to minimize risks to the system.

He also calls for energy saving: "We must consume gas, heat, and electricity sparingly."

Recall

After Russian attacks on infrastructure, Ukraine continues to recover. Overall, 67% of housing and 84% of social facilities in Ukraine have heating, the situation in the energy system is difficult, and schedules are in effect in 13 regions and Kyiv.

Due to damage from Russian strikes, Ukrenergo announced the need to cut 70% of electricity in Kyiv in the afternoon of November 9. From 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, outages are applied simultaneously to 4 queues in the capital.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Ukrenergo
Ukraine
Kyiv