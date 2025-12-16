Improving the training of Ukrainians for national resistance: the Rada approved the draft law in the first reading

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading (as a basis) a draft law that provides for amendments to some legislative acts of Ukraine regarding certain issues of preparing citizens for national resistance. This was reported by the parliament's press service, according to UNN.

The explanatory note to draft law No. 13347 states the need to replace the model of basic general military training for students with a new approach that is integrated into the educational process and covers all levels of education - from secondary to higher.

In addition, it refers to the need to introduce the academic discipline "Fundamentals of National Resistance", improve the teaching of the subject "Defense of Ukraine", and ensure practical training of youth for national resistance.

This draft law was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada at the beginning of June 2025. The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on National Security, Defense and Intelligence provided an opinion on the consideration of the draft law in July of this year.

First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov stated that more than 900 centers for studying the subject "Defense of Ukraine" are already operating in the country. He noted that they teach tactical medicine and drone operation there.