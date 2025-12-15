$42.190.08
Exclusive
01:38 PM • 1036 views
The military risks losing two combat helicopters: SBU-seized Mi-8MT weaponry may be damaged due to improper storagePhoto
12:05 PM • 6532 views
Ukraine's energy grid on the verge of collapse due to massive Russian attacks - media
11:20 AM • 12386 views
EU imposes new sanctions against 9 more individuals and entities for supporting Russia's "shadow fleet"
10:16 AM • 15454 views
Conflict of interest at NACP? The wife of the Agency's head, Pavlushchyk, works at the company of former NABU deputy director Uglava, who has whistleblower statusPhoto
09:35 AM • 17132 views
Not paper promises: Kallas revealed the necessary security guarantees for Ukraine if NATO is not discussed
Exclusive
December 15, 07:53 AM • 18952 views
Up to 25% of dairy farms in Ukraine are at risk of closure - representative of the Association of Milk Producers
December 15, 07:40 AM • 17969 views
US-Ukraine talks in Berlin: WSJ learns of difficulties and disagreements
December 15, 06:29 AM • 18737 views
EU kicks off crucial week with talks with Zelenskyy and attempt to save €210 billion loan - Politico
December 14, 09:34 PM • 24493 views
Skorokhod case: "third parties" posted bail of over 3 million hryvnias for the MP
December 14, 08:56 PM • 33345 views
"Significant progress has been made" - Witkoff on talks in Berlin
Publications
Exclusives
Can accelerate up to 400 km/h: Ukraine develops motors for interceptor drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

Ukraine is developing the production of motors for interceptor drones, capable of accelerating them up to 400 km/h. The company Motor-G produces over 100,000 motors per month, adapted to battlefield conditions.

Can accelerate up to 400 km/h: Ukraine develops motors for interceptor drones

Ukraine is developing the production of domestically made motors capable of accelerating interceptor drones to 400 km/h. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

Motor-G, a member of the Brave1 cluster, already produces over 100,000 motors per month and is one of the largest manufacturers in the world. As Fedorov noted, the key advantage of Ukrainian motors is their adaptation to real battlefield conditions. This gives drones the necessary speed, endurance, and reliability in the most difficult conditions.

400 km/h - this speed was achieved by an interceptor drone with a Motor-G engine. Motors are a key element of drones that hit enemy targets. Two years ago, their serial production in Ukraine seemed impossible - and today more and more drones are flying on Made in Ukraine motors.

- Fedorov stated.

Underwater drone TOLOKA presented in Lviv: what is known19.09.25, 18:25 • 3345 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Technologies
Technology
War in Ukraine
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ukraine