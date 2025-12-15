Can accelerate up to 400 km/h: Ukraine develops motors for interceptor drones

Ukraine is developing the production of domestically made motors capable of accelerating interceptor drones to 400 km/h. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov.

Details

Motor-G, a member of the Brave1 cluster, already produces over 100,000 motors per month and is one of the largest manufacturers in the world. As Fedorov noted, the key advantage of Ukrainian motors is their adaptation to real battlefield conditions. This gives drones the necessary speed, endurance, and reliability in the most difficult conditions.

400 km/h - this speed was achieved by an interceptor drone with a Motor-G engine. Motors are a key element of drones that hit enemy targets. Two years ago, their serial production in Ukraine seemed impossible - and today more and more drones are flying on Made in Ukraine motors. - Fedorov stated.

