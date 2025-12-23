Ukraine climbed 14 positions in the global artificial intelligence ranking

Ukraine has risen 14 positions in the global ranking of countries' readiness to use artificial intelligence, the Government AI Readiness Index 2025 by Oxford Insights, and now ranks 40th among 195 countries, solidifying its position among Eastern European leaders. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The Government AI Readiness Index 2025 by Oxford Insights is one of the main reports in the field of artificial intelligence development. Despite the war, Ukraine made a big leap and rose by 14 positions. We took 40th place out of 195 countries and became one of the leaders in AI development in Eastern Europe. - the message says.

He noted that by some criteria, Ukraine managed to surpass the leaders of the overall ranking — the USA and Great Britain:

99.63% - a record indicator of digitalization of public services;

92.25% - compliance of legislation with international standards.

The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reminded that a year ago a mission for Ukraine in the field of AI was formed - to enter the top 3 countries by 2030 in terms of the level of implementation and development of artificial intelligence. Only in February, the WINWIN AI Center of Excellence was launched - and now Ukraine is implementing global projects:

Launched Diia.AI — the world's first national AI assistant for public services.

We are creating a national LLM and building an AI Factory infrastructure.

We are integrating AI into Mriia, Diia, projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation ecosystem, and state processes.

Fedorov also separately highlighted the defense tech track. He noted that artificial intelligence is already working on the battlefield and helping Ukraine defend its freedom.

"Soon - even more ambitious results. By the end of the year, we will present AI assistants in the projects of the Diia ecosystem. And later - we will present the AI Development Strategy until 2030, launch an AI assistant in the Diia application, and present a national language model," wrote the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

