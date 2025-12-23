$42.150.10
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation prices
11:41 AM • 1276 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 3962 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 3860 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex website
08:27 AM • 10591 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
06:30 AM • 18762 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 35183 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 51407 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 77742 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44358 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Ukraine climbed 14 positions in the global artificial intelligence ranking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

Ukraine ranked 40th among 195 countries in the Government AI Readiness Index 2025, moving up 14 positions. The country surpassed the US and Great Britain in some criteria, particularly in the digitalization of public services.

Ukraine climbed 14 positions in the global artificial intelligence ranking

Ukraine has risen 14 positions in the global ranking of countries' readiness to use artificial intelligence, the Government AI Readiness Index 2025 by Oxford Insights, and now ranks 40th among 195 countries, solidifying its position among Eastern European leaders. This was announced by the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, Mykhailo Fedorov, as reported by UNN.

The Government AI Readiness Index 2025 by Oxford Insights is one of the main reports in the field of artificial intelligence development. Despite the war, Ukraine made a big leap and rose by 14 positions. We took 40th place out of 195 countries and became one of the leaders in AI development in Eastern Europe.

- the message says.

He noted that by some criteria, Ukraine managed to surpass the leaders of the overall ranking — the USA and Great Britain:

  • 99.63% - a record indicator of digitalization of public services;
    • 92.25% - compliance of legislation with international standards.

      Energy for AI: Alphabet acquires developer Intersect for $4.75 billion22.12.25, 22:30 • 2484 views

      The head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation reminded that a year ago a mission for Ukraine in the field of AI was formed - to enter the top 3 countries by 2030 in terms of the level of implementation and development of artificial intelligence. Only in February, the WINWIN AI Center of Excellence was launched - and now Ukraine is implementing global projects:

      • Launched Diia.AI — the world's first national AI assistant for public services.
        • We are creating a national LLM and building an AI Factory infrastructure.
          • We are integrating AI into Mriia, Diia, projects of the Ministry of Digital Transformation ecosystem, and state processes.

            Fedorov also separately highlighted the defense tech track. He noted that artificial intelligence is already working on the battlefield and helping Ukraine defend its freedom.

            "Soon - even more ambitious results. By the end of the year, we will present AI assistants in the projects of the Diia ecosystem. And later - we will present the AI Development Strategy until 2030, launch an AI assistant in the Diia application, and present a national language model," wrote the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

            Japan to allocate over $6 billion for its own AI development22.12.25, 08:19 • 3464 views

            Olga Rozgon

            PoliticsTechnologies
            Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
            Martial law
            War in Ukraine
            Mykhailo Fedorov
            Great Britain
            United States
            Ukraine