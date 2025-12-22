$42.340.00
Pillars of fire over Taman: drones paralyzed the work of a strategic port in the Russian Federation
Negotiations in Florida: parties focused on four main documents - Umerov
Wet snow, fogs, and frosty nights: meteorologists revealed what the beginning of the new week will be like in Ukraine
Russian military forcibly removed 50 Ukrainians from Sumy region: Lubinets demands Moskalkova to immediately return them
Restrictions lifted: traffic restored on the Odesa — Reni highway within the village of Mayaky
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Japan to allocate over $6 billion for its own AI development

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1420 views

The Japanese government will provide 1 trillion yen ($6.34 billion) in support over five years for the development of its own artificial intelligence. A new company will be founded by about 10 firms, including SoftBank Group Corp., to create the country's largest AI foundational model.

Japan to allocate over $6 billion for its own AI development

The Japanese government will provide approximately 1 trillion yen ($6.34 billion) in support over five years to help a planned new company develop its own artificial intelligence, a source close to the matter told Kyodo, writes UNN.

Details

The company will be founded by about 10 firms, including SoftBank Group Corp., with the goal of developing the country's largest AI foundational model through public-private cooperation, the source said.

The five-year support scheme is expected to begin in fiscal year 2026, which starts next April, the source said.

Japan's move to develop its own AI comes amid its hope to compete with China and the United States, leading players in this technology, which can directly impact national security.

According to the source, about 100 engineers from SoftBank and AI startup Preferred Networks Inc. will join the new company.

Facing global competition for semiconductor procurement, there is hope that the new company, with government assistance, will be able to secure the necessary supplies, the source said.

As Japan lags in AI adoption, the government aims to develop a basic plan, which is expected to be approved by the country's cabinet soon. In the plan, the government will emphasize the need to develop domestic AI and support data centers to strengthen national power and reduce the digital divide.

The development of "physical AI," which combines technology with robotics, is also included in the draft as a key strategy for Japan, which lags in this area.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
