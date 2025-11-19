The first 7 schools for ground-based robotic complex operators have been certified in Ukraine

The first 7 schools for UGV operators have been certified in Ukraine. Mykhailo Fedorov, the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation, announced the opening of the market for training specialists for robotic systems, UNN reports.

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs) save lives at the front. They take on the riskiest missions — delivering cargo, evacuating the wounded, mining, and attacking enemy positions. To scale their use, trained operators are needed. As part of the joint reform of the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, the first 7 UGV operator schools have already been certified.

Certificates were received by:

🔹 SS KODAK TRAINING

🔹 Sky Spies UA

🔹 "Kruk" Center

🔹 Dignitas Fund

🔹 Boryviter Military School

🔹 Aerial Reconnaissance School "DOVZHIK"

🔹 Ghosts of Ukraine

According to Fedorov, private schools will now be able to officially issue UGV operator certificates. And the state will pay for the training of thousands of military personnel by the end of the year, so that even more trained specialists and robotic solutions appear at the front.

Also, at the initiative of President Zelenskyy, we are launching a system of e-points for the evacuation of the wounded and other combat uses of UGVs. We are working to ensure that advanced technologies and trained operators strengthen our troops and save lives.